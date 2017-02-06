Local sports briefly, Feb. 6, 2017

Pickleball groundbreaking

A MATCH 25 CHALLENGE PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT, the first of 2017, was played at the Willow Hills Baptist Church gym this past Saturday, Jan. 28, in Prescott. The tournament raised money for the Prescott Pickleball Complex at Pioneer Park, scheduled to open for the public in May. A groundbreaking ceremony for the complex will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the site, said Peggy Travers, Prescott Pickleball Association (PPA) president. So far, the PPA has raised $140,000 for the project. The tournament was divided into advanced men’s and women’s sections, as well as a recreational division with a mix of men and women. In the advanced men’s division, Jim Thomas and Daniel Leiderman took gold, JT Shultze and Marty Dyer claimed silver, and Doug Seefeld and Rick Bothell snagged bronze. In the women’s division, Malia Pomee and Gloria Sanders (mother and daughter) snared gold, followed by Young Haskett and Sue Broggard (silver), and Kerri Kadrmas and Ruth Draeger (bronze). In the recreational mixed division, winners were Richard Hartman and Mary Costa (gold), 13-year-old Owen Thomas and Jan Gradle (silver), and Bob Gradle and Susan Rubio (bronze). The tournament raised $2,400.

The project opening in May will feature eight courts. The eventual goal is to raise enough money to add another four courts and two championship courts at the complex. Immediate future plans include developing two tournaments this year and, eventually, regular USAPA-sanctioned tournaments by 2018. But the most important goal is to make the courts available to all residents of the quad-city area for regular play, from beginners to advanced players.

— Submitted by Bob Atherton

Local golf results

THE ANTELOPE HILLS MEN’S GOLF CLUB played its Jan. 30 tournament on the North Course in Prescott, with the format being ‘2-Man Best Ball.’ In the first flight, the team of Joe Gouveia and Bill Hargrave shot a 70, with a low net of 60 going to Bill Rathbun and Dan Medina. In the second flight, 77 was good for low gross for Saul Fein and Chuck Ishcomer, while Jordan Ristich and Hank Becker had a 59 for low net. In the third flight, Don Beaver and Norm Pierson fired a 77, with Mike Elia and Charley Riester taking low net with a 56.

On Feb. 1, the Club played the South Course using the ‘Shamble’ format for a ‘Two Man Best Ball.’ In the first flight, Don Hardy and Ken Van Tuyl fired a 68, with Chuck Herndon and Doug Turkington taking low net with a 57. In the second flight, 71 was good for low gross for Don Beaver and Joe Gouveia, while a low net of 55 went to Don Stever and Bill Rathbun. In the third flight, Richard Rust and John Koch shot a 75, with Larry Lunn and his Blind Partner taking low net with a 57. In the fourth flight, Larry Richey and Hank Becker grabbed low gross with a 75. A low net of 54 went to Butch Barrett and Steve Bumgardner. To join the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club during its membership drive, visit ahmgc.com or call 928-458-5212.

THE FORMAT AT QUAILWOOD GREENS MEN’S CLUB was ‘individual net & gross’ on the course near Dewey Feb. 1. The winners were: ‘A’ flight – 1st gross, Nick Proefrock; 1st net, Kevin Kobus; 2nd gross, Mark Miller, Joe Warren, Cliff Hallam (tie); 2nd net, Gail Davis. ‘B’ flight – 1st gross, Jerry Hensley; 1st net, Dale Hunt; 2nd gross, Ron Klein; 2nd net, Larry McKenzie; ‘C’ flight – 1st gross, Ken Lincks and Jim O’Connor (tie); 1st net, Dick Case; 2nd gross, Pete Peterson; 2nd net, Jim Thorp. Closest to the Pin winners were: Ron Klein (hole No. 2), Dick Case (No. 3), Don Excell (No. 5), Ken Kies (No. 7), Frank Knowles (No. 11), Cliff Hallam (No. 13), and Jerry Hensley (No. 16).

THE FORMAT AT PRESCOTT GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB was ‘Individual Nassau’ on the course near Dewey Jan. 18 and Feb. 1. Winners were as follows. On Jan. 18, in Flight A: Ron Cragg (front nine, 34 score); Randy Haynes (back nine, 33); and Peter Barnett (total score, 68). In Flight B: Jim Burton (front nine, 35); Don Brehm (back nine, 34.5); and Bill Oldfather (total score, 71). On Feb. 1, in Flight A: Randy Haynes (front nine, 34 score); Lee Denning (back nine, 33.5); and Peter Barnett (total score, 61). In Flight B: Ron Neville and Fred Boehm (tied on the front nine, 34.5 score); Lawrence Barrett (back nine, 34); and Don Carlisle (total score, 70).

Prescott grad signs

ON NATIONAL SIGNING DAY Feb. 1, Arizona Christian University’s football program in Phoenix inked 43 recruits for its 2017 class. Of the 43 signees, 31 are Arizonans, with 22 coming straight from high school. There are 28 freshmen, eight junior-college transfers and seven college transfers. Members of Arizona Christian’s 2017 class from northern Arizona include: Nick Rock (Prescott) — Slot Receiver, Yavapai College/Prescott High School and Andre Goodman (Flagstaff) — Defensive Back, Phoenix College.

JV baseball coach needed

PRESCOTT HIGH SCHOOL is currently looking to hire a head JV baseball coach for this upcoming spring season. Tryouts start Feb. 6. This is a paid position through the Prescott Unified School District. All persons applying for a coaching vacancy at PHS must fill out an online coaching application at: www.applitrack.com/prescottschools/onlineapp/default.aspx. They also must have completed each of the following criteria from the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) at nfhslearn.org: NFHS Fundamental of Coaching Certificate.

and NFHS Concussion in Sports – What You Need To Know Certificate. A current Arizona IVP Fingerprint Clearance Card is required, too. Visit the district office at 146 S. Granite Street. Each applicant pays for the card. For more information, call Prescott Athletic Director Missy Townsend at 928-445-2322 or send an email to her at: missy.townsend@prescottschools.com.

PRESCOTT LITTLE LEAGUE REGISTRATION IN FEBRUARY

PRESCOTT LITTLE LEAGUE will conduct registration for the 2017 season on the following dates and at the following locations: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Prescott YMCA; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Grace Sparkes Activity Center (old Armory); and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Ziegler Field. Online registration is open at: www.ezteams.com/prescottlittleleague.

PRESCOTT REBELS BASEBALL TRYOUTS FEB. 18

THE PRESCOTT REBELS youth baseball program will conduct tryouts for its 13-and-Under and 14U spring baseball teams at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Kuebler Field in Prescott. The Rebels’ clubs will play a schedule of weekend doubleheaders as well as two or three USSSA baseball tournaments. Expect tryouts to last two to three hours. Since tryouts are on Presidents’ Day, there will be a makeup tryout at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Kuebler Field. For more information, call Dan Hays at 928-273-8757.

CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT MARCH 17 AT ANTELOPE HILLS

THE EIGHTH ANNUAL LEPRECHAUN CHARITY OPEN golf tournament will be played on Friday, March 17, at Antelope Hills Golf Course’s South Course in Prescott with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Sponsored by the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club, the tournament plans to donate $2,000 to Prescott Area Shelter Services (PASS). The tournament will be a four-person scramble. Entry fee is $55 per person and includes green fees, cart, range balls and buffet lunch. There will be $1,400 in prizes paid out in multiple categories, including long drive, closest to the pin, shortest putt, longest putt, and gross and net team scores. Your entry fee includes a Hole-In-One contest for a new Ford Mustang from Galpin Ford. The entry deadline is Monday, March 15. Entry forms are available at: http://leprechauncharityopen.ahmgc.com/ (not AHGC). Questions may be directed to Joe Gouveia at 928-830-0625. Your participation helps those in need! Since opening in 2009, Prescott Area Shelter Services has served about 1,700 homeless women, children and families, with a 90 percent transition rate into permanent housing. Donations help ensure that the shelters remain open year-round, serving military vets, families, women and children in the area into the future. Additional contributions to PASS are welcome.

ARIZONA FOOTBALL LEAGUE (AzFL): PRESCOTT PATRIOTS FORMING NOW

THE ARIZONA FOOTBALL LEAGUE (AzFL) is starting a new adult football team in Prescott Valley and Chino Valley called the Prescott Patriots. The team is forming now, and all positions are open. To participate, you must be at least 18 years old and have your own equipment. The 2017 season runs from February through May, with the first game scheduled for Feb. 25. This amateur club plays 11-man tackle. For more information, call team owner Shane Golay at 928-460-3734 or visit ArizonaFootballLeague.com. Games will be played in Prescott Valley and Phoenix. To contact the league, call 623-939-4877. The AzFL was established in 1994 to offer players a chance to stay in the game after high school or college. They can play in the AzFL and all of their game video is put online for coaches to view. They will stay eligible. Every junior college in Arizona has had players from the AzFL on their rosters. Most that play in the AzFL are in it for a chance to put the pads back on and hit someone as a weekend warrior. Their school, jobs and families come first. Teams practice once or twice a week. All games are played on Saturdays. Follow the AzFL at: azfl.com or arizonafootballleague.com; on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ArizonaFootballLeagueAzFL/; and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/azflcom, handle @azflcom.

‘BACK OF THE PACK’ RUNNERS BEGIN TRAINING FOR WHISKEY ROW 10K FEB. 11

THE BACK OF THE PACK RUNNING GROUP of Prescott is starting a new training session Feb. 11 to prepare runners for the Whiskey Row 10K downtown on May 6. The 12-week program includes group runs, information on nutrition and hydration, stretching, injury prevention and race-day preparation. Cost is $70 for the entire 12-week program. Back of the Pack implements the Galloway run/walk interval program to gradually increase endurance while having a lot of fun, organizer Lynn Grieger said. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/backofthepackrunningclub, send an email to backofthjepackclub@gmail.com, or call Lynn at 802-688-4511 or Patrice at 928-308-2705.

INAUGURAL U.S. VETS & YAVAPAI COLLEGE WINTER FUN RUN FEB. 11 AT YC

THE INAUGURAL U.S. VETS & YAVAPAI COLLEGE WINTER FUN RUN will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the YC Performing Arts Center in Prescott. Early registration for the 3.5-mile run costs $20 per person. Same-day registration costs $25 per person. All of the proceeds from the run will go to U.S. Veterans Initiative-Prescott, a nonprofit which houses vulnerable homeless veterans in the quad-city area and northern Arizona. Food and drink will be provided after the run. To pre-register, call 928-583-7204 or sign up the morning of the race. Processing of all payments starts at 8 a.m. Feb. 11.

PROCESS DRIVEN BASEBALL ACADEMY DAY CAMP FEB. 19 AT PV EVENT CENTER

PROCESS DRIVEN BASEBALL ACADEMY (PDBA) will conduct a professional hitting day camp from noon-2:30 p.m. (ages 7-12) and 3:30-6 p.m. (ages 13-18) Sunday, Feb. 19, at Prescott Valley Event Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The academy is designed for players ages 7-18, and they cannot wear cleats. Rob Chriss (former Kansas City Royals minor league coach); Orv Franchuk (former Major League hitting coordinator, Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros); Lee Tinsley (former Major League hitting coach, Cincinnati Reds); Mark Middleton (Chino Valley H.S. baseball coach, former D-backs youth instructor); Mike Chriss (Prescott High, Biola University player); Ed Campaniello (former minor league hitting coach, Oakland A’s); and Eric Owens (former Major League hitting coach, Toronto Blue Jays) will conduct the academy. Cost per player is $85 if registering online, or $95 the day of the camp. To register, visit www.processdrivenbaseball.com. Cash or checks payable to PDBA are accepted. Space is limited, so registration is encouraged by Feb. 5. No refunds after Feb. 12. For more information, call Rob at 928-308-5822 or visit Process Driven Baseball Academy on Facebook.

NORTHERN ARIZONA SUNS: SINGLE-GAME TICKETS ON SALE

THE NORTHERN ARIZONA SUNS NBA D-LEAGUE team is still selling single-game tickets for all 2016-17 home games to the general public. Fans can buy single-game tickets online at NAZSuns.com, call 1-800-745-3000 or visit the Prescott Valley Event Center box office. Tickets start at $9. Groups of 10 or more are eligible to receive discounted tickets to any NAZ Suns home game by calling 928-772-SUNS. The team will also host a variety of theme nights at PV Event Center during the 2016-17 campaign, including Faith and Family Night, NASCAR Night and Education Day. Fans can visit NAZSuns.com throughout the season for the latest information regarding theme nights and promotional giveaways. Fans interested in full- or half-season memberships can secure their seats at NAZSuns.com or by calling 928-772-SUNS. Season packages start as low as $192 per seat.