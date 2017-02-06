Letter: Wary of RICO

EDITOR:

In response to: “Criminals’ possessions benefit local police” from the paper on Jan. 9, 2017:

First of all, I would like to thank the police officers in the Prescott area for doing their job. It is an incredibly difficult and dangerous occupation, and I recognize that it takes a lot of courage to go to work every morning.

However, it perturbs me to hear that our local police department is benefitting from seizing the possessions of others. RICO, a law that is also known as “asset forfeiture,” is a nationwide problem that infringes on the civil liberties of American citizens. As the paper noted, “RICO allows law enforcement to seize property they allege was used in the commission of crimes.” There are two main issues with this — first, officers only have to allege that property was used for criminal activity, and second, the limits for what may be considered “used in the commission of crimes” are incredibly vague and may be easily abused.

While asset forfeiture was originally established to seize and limit the means of productions for kingpin drug traffickers, the practice has grown since then, and nationwide there have been many reports of officers intentionally targeting people and accusing them of crimes in order to forfeit and take possession of their money and property. (Readers can find more information about asset forfeiture on pages 78-84 of The New Jim Crow, by Michelle Alexander, available at our local library.)

My intention is not to imply that the Yavapai County law enforcement agencies partake in such shady dealings. I only wish to point out that there is incentive to overstep civil liberties within our community’s law enforcement, and that is something that we should be very wary of.

And while it seems that for the most part, the money is being put to good use, I would like to posit one final question: In what situation would the Prescott Police reasonably need an “armored vehicle” (a.k.a. a tank) to carry out their duties? Is that really what we should be putting our money towards, tax dollars or no?

Anna Flurry

Prescott