Letter: State should fix pensions

EDITOR:

On one hand, it is good to see that this issue hasn’t fallen into a crack. On the other hand, the dialogue hasn’t changed. Either a tax increase is necessary and/or the state must get its act together and permanently fix the problem. There is little doubt on my part what will be the next play ... a proposal for a tax increase to ‘stop the bleeding’ which most likely [hopefully, on my part] will be defeated again. Until a serious ‘fix’ is under taken and accomplished by the state, this issue will never go away. The state’s last activity on this issue was a joke.

The PSPRS benefit package got the way it is, I believe, because of collusion between the state legislature and the union at the time it was first enacted. Look around: many cities in the country have a similar problem and there doesn’t appear to be a solution in sight. And why is that, one might ask? Well, again, I think it is obvious...the state legislatures and the unions were in lock step to set up this pension fund so that nothing could ever cause any decrease in the benefits regardless of either mismanagement or economic down turns (both of which have happened in this state).

So the situation is: either a tax increase or wait for the state to fix the problem. The tax increase is sort of interesting. In just a year or so, Prescott’s unfunded liability jumped for $72M to $81M (according to the article in the Daily Courier, 11 Jan. 2017). Wow! Question: what’s to keep it from ‘jumping’ again next year or the year after by similar amounts? And how does one determine the ‘right’ percentage of tax increase to keep ahead of this crisis? I would like to see the math on just how a .75 percent sales tax increase will pay off this liability in 10 years or less (according to the officials) when target is seemingly always moving. And as for the state to ‘fix’ the problem ... well, don’t hold your breath on this one.

Ronald Gould

Prescott