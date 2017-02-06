Learning changes in the age of technology

In the 21st century, technology is all around us. At Del Rio Elementary School, within the Chino Valley Unified District, we believe that through providing access to various technologies, we are ultimately providing a structural change that will help improve in student learning as well as teacher delivery of instruction. With our focus continually on teaching and learning, technology infuses our classrooms and school buildings with digital learning tools and programs.

We are fortunate enough to have the use of cutting-edge educational technology, such as the Google Chrome Devices located throughout our school in various settings. On a weekly basis, students are being taught using Google Drive, a cloud-based suite of productivity apps housed in their own, secure, portfolio-like account. Through Google Docs, students are learning how to create fliers, posters and business letters. We encourage collaboration through the use of visual presentations using Google Slides. In addition to using online programs to help students improve their writing skills, we are also beginning to offer Common Sense Digital Citizenship curriculum in several classes so that students can navigate complex issues like privacy, safety, ultimately learning how to be safe and responsible while using technology. This ensures that students can be good digital citizens as they navigate an ever expanding technological landscape.

Technology helps to address diverse needs within the school as well. To accommodate various learning styles and interventions, we incorporate several programs for our students and teachers to use. One such program is called mySciLEARN. This researched-based and innovative program has been scientifically proven to help with students are learning a new language. We use this in our English Language Learners Classes in second through fourth grade to give these students every advantage to succeed. In addition to language interventions done in the normal hours of school, this program has grown into an after-school club to make this process even faster. A second program that we are using with much success is called Moby Max. Moby Max is an online program that is engaging for students and addresses all content areas, but specifically helps students practice and master their math facts. An average student at Del Rio has their weekly curriculum supplemented with Moby Max at least one time in order to strengthen their speed and accuracy in many different disciplines.

We have seen that through our increased access to technology we are building and teaching 21st century skills. We have seen an increase in student engagement and motivation. Technology is also linking teachers to their students and to professional content, resources, and systems to help them improve their own instruction and personalize learning. At Del Rio, we realize that our teachers and students are all, according to the new ISTE Technology Standards, “Digital Age Learners,” and therefore we are committed to making sure that all have authentic opportunities to be global collaborators, creative communicators, computational thinkers, innovative designers, knowledge constructors, digital citizens and, above all else, empowered learners.