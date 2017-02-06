Johnny O’Bryant named an NBA D-League All-Star

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Spending most of his time wearing a Northern Arizona Suns uniform this season until being called up by Denver Nuggets nearly two weeks ago, Johnny O’Bryant III was named an NBA D-League All-Star on Monday afternoon.

O’Bryant started 24 games for the Suns (13-15) this season, posting averages of 18.4 points on 46 percent shooting and 8.6 rebounds per game, while leading the club in double-doubles with 10.

The former LSU standout signed a second 10-day contract with the Nuggets on Monday morning, keeping him in the NBA for at least another week and a half. He’s appeared in two games, playing a total of 16 minutes for the Nuggets.

O’Bryant was selected by a combined vote of the D-League’s 22 head coaches and all players in the league Jan. 29.

The All-Star game is scheduled to take place Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The game will be televised on NBA TV. Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m.

In order to participate in this year’s All-Star game, O’Bryant must be on an active D-League roster at the time of the game. His second 10-day contract with the Nuggets will expire Wednesday, Feb. 18.

At that point, Denver must sign him for the remainder of the season, or O’Bryant becomes a free agent. If he becomes a free agent, any NBA team can sign him, or he can return to the D-League in Prescott Valley.

ALL-STARS

O’Bryant was one of 12 players named to the D-League Western Conference All-Star team, joining Sioux Falls’ Keith Benson, Briante Weber and Okaro White, Los Angeles’ Vander Blue, Justin Harper and Josh Magette, Santa Cruz’s Dennis Clifford, Texas’ Pierre Jackson, Austin’s Cory Jefferson, Oklahoma City’s Dakari Johnson and Iowa’s JaKarr Sampson.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is an associate sports editor for The Daily Courier.