Future Freshman Night coming to HUSD

Attention all parents of current eighth-grade students, please grab your tissues!

It may be hard to believe but the time has come to begin the registration process for your eighth-grade student to enroll at Bradshaw Mountain High School for the 2017-18 school year.

We welcome the class of 2021 to join the staff and students of BMHS for an informational evening on Thursday, Feb. 9. The general assembly is being held in the main gym starting at 6 p.m. The AP Academy Night will begin at 5 p.m. in the library and the AVID night will begin at 5 p.m. in the cafeteria.

Please come and see all of the opportunities that Bradshaw Mountain High School has to offer your student. As you tour the campus, there will be staff there to answer any questions that you may have and they can share with you the variety of the programs at BMHS. Get an early start on the high school experience.

If you have any questions about this event, please call the Bradshaw Mountain High School main office at 928-759-4100. Please check the information on the BMHS Facebook page as well. Go Future Bears!

HUSD OLYMPIADS

Congratulations to our “mathletes” at the Yavapai County Math Competition on Jan. 26. Bradshaw Mountain High School finished third overall out of 14 schools. Great work by Shane Pryor for taking third place in Calculus and fourth place overall. Aaron Massis took eighth place overall and Mark Madler took fifth place in Algebra I. Go Bears!

Mrs. Myrmel from Humboldt Elementary School took 12 fourth- through sixth-grade students to the Northern Arizona Elementary School Math Competition at Prescott High School. The students took part in a series of individual and team math tests. Everyone worked very hard and we are extremely proud of our Humboldt Pandas. Two of our fourth-graders placed in the top 10! Charlotte took eighth place and Blake took seventh place; these two mathematicians will move on to the state competition. Way to go!

Congratulations to the GHMS Science Olympiad team, who overcame some last minute obstacles to be very successful at the Imagine Prep Surprise Invitational on Jan. 28. Shannon Moore, Deacon Mackey and Macy Summers placed sixth in experimental design. Naylene Summers and Collin Fuller placed eighth in hovercraft and Skyler Rosas was tenth for Mission Possible.

Dakota Jacobs and Alex Jaeger placed fourth in the Scrambler, and sixth in the Wright Stuff competition. Deacon Mackey and Macy Summers received fifth in towers. Angel Martinez-Johnson and Derek Hannan placed 10th in wind power and placed ninth in Write it, Do it. These GHMS Panthers represented our school well. Coach Derickson is proud of you.