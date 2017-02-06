Column: Removing toxic material from the debate

This is actually the second version of this column. The first took some swipes at conservatives that did nothing to enhance our political discourse, but it made me feel good for a moment and temporarily appeased my anger.

On Friday, after I had finished that first version of my column, I drove to the Valley of the Sun to spend my days off with my dad. I turned on the radio to the Michael Medved Show as I drove. I try to listen to conservatives every now and then because they do have points worth considering and I try to keep an open mind.

He began his show by making fun of liberals for freaking out about President Trump, calling them “snowflakes.”

I shook my head, then asked the radio, “How does that improve our political discourse?” Then I thought of the column I wrote the day before, and realized I was just as guilty.

If Medved is spewing forth toxic debate points because it’s good for his ratings or it makes him feel good for a moment, what right do I have to criticize him when I just did the same thing?

I watched the violence that took place by some of the protestors in Berkeley, California, last week with horror. Maybe it’s not fair, but I expect so much more from liberals.

Granted, the actions of a few should not taint the whole. But it does. The moment it becomes violent, any real grievances get ignored and that is all people focus on.

My personal heroes are Gandhi and King, social justice crusaders who changed the world through nonviolent means. I see nothing good coming from breaking windows and starting fires and behavior such as that cannot be tolerated.

Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos expresses views that I disagree with. In fact, he expresses views many conservatives disagree with. But, he has a right to express them, and I will defend his right to do so. He had every right to speak in California last week, just as the people had every right to protest his speaking.

But no one has the right to destroy property or put lives at risk.

I fear for our nation when we cannot talk to one another without our passions becoming so inflamed that we stop listening. I personally enjoy a good debate and I welcome it when someone challenges my views. It forces me to think, to fine-tune my arguments.

But I worry that is a minority opinion. Based on some of the comments that come into the Courier newsroom, there are quite a few people on both sides of the political divide who just want to sit in the choir and listen to their preacher, shutting out all other voices that aren’t in their church.

How do we get past that? What will it take for conservatives and liberals to talk to one another without the vitriol, putting the interests of the nation ahead of their own ideology?

Dear liberals, I understand the anger, and I even share it. The way that some Republicans treated the first African-American president in U.S. history was awful. They will have that shame recorded forever.

But someone needs to put the interests of the country ahead of their anger. Acting on that anger will not help this nation heal. Passing along fake news stories, or exaggerating the perceived evils of the current administration just because you’re afraid will not help us get there. Most importantly, violence is never the answer.

Put down the rock, extinguish that fire and always ask yourself, what would Gandhi do?

— Ken Sain