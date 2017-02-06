Around the Bluhmin' Town: It takes a cold winter to truly appreciate living here

Brrrr it’s cold! Yes, even right here in Arizona we have experienced quite a bit of cold, wet weather. And it has been rough in faraway places such as Wisconsin, North Dakota, New York and Siberia. Oh, and let’s not forget about California where our grapes are freezing on the vines and places in Portland have had their schools closed for a week.

Living in Arizona it is sometimes hard to grasp the wrath of Antarctica weather that has been wreaking havoc on more than 70 million Americans, causing them to shiver, shake, and run for cover. Baby it’s cold outside!

I was born in Cleveland and lived in northern Ohio for the first 26 years of my life. I think by the time I was 12 I knew that I was going to move to somewhere warmer. Perhaps it was because I had to walk to school in frigid, windy, lung-piercing weather. Or maybe it was because my older brother got frostbite (while walking to school) on both of his ears and they looked like heads of cauliflowers. Ouch!

Want to buy some snow? A guy in Boston is selling a 10-pound box of snow (enough for about 20 snowballs) for the bargain price of $119. He said he has placed “hundreds of orders” for the snow, to people living in warm climates. Who seriously buys snow? Hmm ... makes me think that maybe you don’t have to live in a cold climate to have your brain cells frozen.

My relatives in Cleveland posted on Facebook some pretty amazing photos of a “winter festival” being held in a park in sub-zero weather. Oh yea, looks like fun. Ping pong tables were set up, lots of vendors selling things (such as gloves and face-masks) and plenty of Vodka booths where it looked like folks were lined up to “enjoy” the festival. I have an idea. Stay inside! Put on the fire and be sensible!

Cold weather brings with it particular challenges that most of us residing in Arizona will never have to worry about. Cover up the pipes, fire up the snow blower, scrape the windshield, start the car periodically or wrap the battery, throw the salt, shovel the walk-way, turn up the heat, keep a drip of water in the lines ... oh my, it’s a whole lot of work. Not to mention turning a Styrofoam ice cooler upside down and cutting a hole in the side for stray animals or throwing the bird seed and suet out for feathered friends. Blanket the horses, bring the chickens into the barn, put boots and a coat on Fido and “weather” the storm. Bang ice off the gutters and knock it off any flat roof before the whole thing collapses. Yes, dear readers, we are pretty blessed to have nice weather.

One of my family members in Ohio pointed out that “winter brings out character.” Might be true. But I am certain that winter brings out layers of clothing, goose-down jackets, face masks that only criminals should wear, thermal underwear, ear muffs, hats, wool socks and sturdy boots.

Character? Perhaps while shoveling snow it might feel like “only the tough can endure,” and provide a measure of solace. After all, record-breaking cold spells don’t happen all the time and accepting the “bad” with the good is one way of coping. How else could so many people live through a summer in Phoenix unless it is “balanced” by a wonderful winter?

So when a friend of mine in Ohio writes on Facebook that “weather is not everything” and there are more important things in life than “a warm climate, sunny days and beautiful sunsets,” I have to agree.

It is ridiculous to imply that we, living out west, are somehow shallow because we enjoy sunny, warm days! Of course there are more essential things in life than good weather! There is golf in January, wearing shorts under clear, blue skies, taking walks in mild weather, playing tennis or riding a horse on a sunny day in February! Face masks? Only unless we plan on engaging in a bank robbery! Sunglasses? Required. Winter has arrived and we are ready!

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local Realtor. Have a story or a comment? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.