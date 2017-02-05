Yavapai Chapter DAR gives back to the community

On Jan. 25, the Yavapai Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution members met and collected 359 pounds of nonperishable goods plus $50 in cash for the Yavapai County Food Bank. The food bank is located in Prescott Valley and serves communities and people throughout the county. The DAR chapter draws members from the Quad-Cities and endeavors to be helpful to each of the communities. The ladies in the photo come from Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and Dewey. Yavapai Chapter DAR is a service organization that is both nonprofit and nonpolitical. From left are: Beverlee Stuart-Borok, JoAnn Lee, Carole Feingold, Pat Stotts, Carolyn Smith, Jean Kantu, and Lee Nelson.