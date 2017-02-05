Parents find power in ‘love and logic’

The journey of parenting can be one of awe and wonder, with children so precious mothers and fathers are giddy with delight over their every antic.

Or it can become a perilous trek through foreign territory, parents held hostage to chameleon-like behavior, the young lad or lass flip-flopping moment to moment from content to tantrum.

SEMINARS “Parenting the Love and Logic Way” free seminars are sponsored by MATForce and the Yavapai County Education Service Agency. • For a schedule of upcoming classes in Prescott visit: www.ycesa.com and find the parent education link. • You also can register at https://form.jotf...

Be they coping with a defiant toddler or sullen teenager, parents can feel as ill-equipped to raise their own offspring as they are to tame a lion.

After all, babies don’t come with manufacturer directions; no perfect parenting formula has yet to be patented.

So what’s a parent to do?

Listen to the advice of father and son parenting experts Jim and Charles Fay, who have created a “love and logic” model that they present nationally to parents across the United States through books, videos and seminars.

With humor and insight, the founders of the Love and Logic Institute share with thousands of parents nationwide every year how to raise responsible, self-reliant and confident children without the battles and conflicts that can easily derail any family. Jim Fay is co-author of the book, “Parenting With Love and Logic” and related sequels.

In Prescott, MATForce and the Yavapai County Education Service Agency are presenting a series of free, three-part seminars rooted in the Fays’ philosophy. The facilitator is veteran educator and early childhood specialist Wendy Watson.

The mother of eight children aged 5 months to 17 years, Hannah Rudy, last week was one of 15 parents who attended the first of three workshops scheduled at Prescott Mile High Middle School.

Like in many families, Hannah said she and her children can sometimes fall into “bad habits of communication.” So she opted to try out some of the one-liners the Fays suggest can be used to empathize with a child’s particular dilemma, while allowing them to own the problem. Natural consequences are a big part of the Fays’ mantra.

“And it worked. It really worked,” Rudy said.

When a child is whining, or arguing over chores or a rule, the Fays advise the use of one-liners: “I know,” “Nice try,” or maybe, “I argue at 6 a.m. on Saturdays.”

If a child threatens to run away from home if a parent doesn’t relent, this one-liner is advised: “I’ll love you wherever you live.”

In stand-up comedy fashion, psychologist Charles Fay offered a practical example about his reaction to his discovery that his 4-year-old son had kicked a hole in the garage wall.

Rather than approach in a rage, Fay simply identified that he saw the sneaker print next to the hole and wondered what his son was going to do to fix it? The child could not refute the evidence and Fay immediately started to brainstorm ideas with him about options.

His son’s options were to first try and tape the hole. When that failed, and he became frustrated, Fay simply said, “That is so sad.” Then he asked his son for his next option. Did he want to sell some toys to get the money to buy supplies? Did he want to do some extra chores to pay for the damage?

His son opted to use his “life savings” to go with his father to Home Depot and buy the supplies needed to fix the hole. Fay admitted watching his son dump out pennies, dimes and quarters in front of the cashier was hard, but he knew it was a lesson his son would not forget.

“Holding them accountable is not easy,” Fay said.

Two months later, Fay said his son admitted that patching the hole with his father was “fun.”

When Fay asked if he would kick another hole, his son immediately answered, “No. It cost me too much money.”

“The beautiful thing about (the love and logic approach) is it’s so simple,” Rudy said.