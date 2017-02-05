Obituary: Dr. Robert A. Martin

Dr. Robert A. Martin, 80, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 27, 2017. Dr. Martin was born on Feb. 1, 1936, in Henderson, Texas, to Lonnie and Mary Ellen (Standridge) Martin.

Dr. Martin is survived by wife, Brenda; daughters, Amy Larson (Todd) and Valerie Beglin (Jim); four grandchildren, Cory, Abby, Natalie and Jon; older brother, Don; and several nieces and nephews.

His family moved to the Midwest when Bob was only 2 and finally settled in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School where he captained the football and basketball teams and also ran track. Bob graduated from Indiana University in 1958 with a Bachelor’s degree in chemistry, was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, then married Brenda Ely on Aug. 2, 1958. He graduated from the Indiana University School of Dentistry in 1962. Bob and Brenda moved to Boonville, Indiana, later settling in Newburgh, Indiana. Bob practiced dentistry in Boonville and Evansville for a total of 36 years until retiring in 1998. Bob and Brenda moved to Prescott, Arizona, to enjoy retirement, particularly golf.

Memorials: Good Samaritan Society/ Prescott Hospice, 1065 Ruth Street, Prescott, AZ 86301. Mt. Vernon High School Wildcats Remembered, 1776 Tulare Avenue, Richmond, CA 94805.

Information provided by survivors.