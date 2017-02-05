Obituary: David Joseph Buttke

David “D.J.” Joseph Buttke, 55, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in his home. A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Unity of Prescott Church, 145 S. Arizona Ave., Prescott, AZ, 86303. D.J. was born Jan. 31, 1961, in Tucson, Arizona, to David and Sandra (Philpott) Buttke. He grew up in both Scottsdale and Phoenix. He graduated from Central High School, Phoenix, Arizona in 1979 and the University of Arizona in 1986 with a Bachelor of Architecture.



D.J. enjoyed a long and successful career in commercial and high-end residential architecture in Phoenix and in Las Vegas where he had a thriving architectural design studio. He also worked in Prescott, where he was a member of the Prescott Historical Committee. He had a deep longing to have and raise children. D.J. enjoyed skiing, golf, camping, fishing, and all outdoor activities. He was fascinated with nature and history. He liked painting, sculpting, and

Southwestern culture. He had a profound love for animals, and especially his long-time friend “Taz.”

D.J. is survived by his mother, Sandra Sue Walker of Prescott; his brother Blair Gerard Buttke of Phoenix; his two sisters, Maria Rae Stinnett of Prescott, Jamie Lyn Buttke of Prescott; his nephew Hans Talon Miles of Phoenix; and many loving friends and fellows.

Memorials may be sent to: Prescott Area Intergroup (Prescottaa.org).

