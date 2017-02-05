Need2Know: AZ Beer Week

ArizonaBeer Week

Arizona Beer Week is approaching and a few local breweries have concocted a special brew for the occasion.

The annual celebration of craft beer begins Thursday, Feb. 9, and ends Saturday, Feb. 18.

Putting Prescott on the map are Prescott Brewing Company, Granite Mountain Brewing and Lonesome Valley Brewing with a special beer they’ve made and intend to release on the 9th. They’ve named it “Dubbel Deuces.”

The Belgian-style Dubbel was brewed with caramelized dates, Belgian amber candi syrup and organic blue agave nectar.

“The fruity esters and spiced aroma provided by the Belgian yeast meld seamlessly with the toasty, biscuit-like flavors of the malt, all ending in a dark fruit and rum aftertaste and a pleasant alcohol warmth,” said Audra Yamamoto, co-owner and manager of Granite Mountain Brewing. “Not too dry, not too sweet. The perfect beer for fireside contemplation.”

The brew is 7.9 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and sits at 22 international bitterness units (IBUs).

The breweries will be hosting a series of other events throughout Arizona Beer Week. Look for the lists of events in the Courier later this week.

JC Clean Up changes name

JC Clean Up has changed its name to Prescott Landscape Professionals (PLP). The company has consistently expanded its services, since its founding in 2010, into a full service landscaping company.

“We get a lot of calls for one time clean-ups, and we are skilled in landscape installation, and do a lot of it, and are looking to continue to broaden our customer base into the landscape construction/installation market, hence the name change,” owner Josh Crothers said.



Prescott Landscape Professionals offers full range of landscape maintenance and landscape installation services for both commercial and residential clients.

For more information, call Crothers at 928-830-3480.

Goodwill hiring event

Kastle Keepers will host a hiring event at the Goodwill Career Center, 1385 Iron Springs Road, in Prescott on Monday, Feb. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Goodwill encourages job seekers to dress professionally and bring a copy of their resumes to the event.

