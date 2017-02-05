Letter: PV Councilmember

EDITOR:

In regard to the article about Prescott Valley Councilmember Stephen Marshal, Jan. 11, Mr. Marshal isn’t the only member who has left the council. Others have gone because they did not go along with what the PV council wanted.

This council has been in office too many years. If you don’t bend to their wishes, you’re not one of them and it’s goodbye. The council would rather you resign, making them look like the good guys.

You can put forward your views of what you think should work, then everybody talks it over? I surely hope the person they pick does a good job. Just be careful, you’re in with the good ol’ boys and girls.

Awhile back a council member was asked to leave, and one day another member stopped where a group of us has lunch and we asked him why the departed members was let go. He told us that the member didn’t go along with “our way” of thinking – again, the good ol’ boys club.

Larry Wilson

Prescott Valley