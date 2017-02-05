Food banks: How are they now?

Food is essential to life. It’s also a limited resource.

These simple facts make the task of feeding the hungry a great responsibility and one that most hunger relief charities take very seriously.



“We all have the same goal, and that is the hungry get fed,” said Amy Aossey, executive director of Yavapai Food Council (YFC), a nonprofit that works countywide.

How that goal is achieved is another matter, however, and one that many hunger relief charities are not in sync on.

“We don’t do a lot of talking with each other,” said Paul Mitchell, executive director of Coalition for Compassion and Justice (CCJ), a Prescott-based nonprofit that works to meet the critical needs of those in poverty. “We know each other, but it isn’t a sort of coordinated program.”

In Mitchell’s eyes, this needs to change. “I would love for the food pantries and banks in this community to get together and create a thoughtful and comprehensive response for food in our community,” he said.

Such meetings would create opportunities to share best practices and figure out how to streamline operations.

“Efficiency and effectiveness have to be legitimate buzz words for the work that we do,” Mitchell said. “We cannot be inefficient in this work, because, again, resources are limited.”

This is something YFC has been working toward since its inception in 2009.



“As the food council, our focus is to support those who are feeding the hungry,” Aossey said. “The real key thing for our success is being connected to food banks and child hunger programs to better understand where they have gaps.”

They do this through consistent outreach and data-driven analytics to determine where the greatest need is.

“If you have the right processes in place and you’re really focused on having a good service and product, the volume and quality of what you can do is so much higher,” Aossey said.

A challenge to achieving this level of organization among charitable entities is manpower. The vast majority of those who keep hunger relief charities afloat are volunteers. Even a larger entity such as Yavapai Food Bank, which serves about 600 families each week, has only four full-time employees and one part-time.

Once an organization becomes as large as Yavapai Food Bank, it then faces other challenges, such as regulation from partnering state and national organizations.

For instance, Yavapai Food Bank, located in Prescott Valley, is contracted with St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, a massive food bank based in Arizona that supports hundreds of smaller hunger relief organizations throughout the state.

By partnering with St. Mary’s, Yavapai Food Bank has been able to earn the trust of many local grocery stores to provide them with certain foods that require consistent refrigeration, such as meat.

“If we didn’t [partner with St. Mary’s], we wouldn’t have any meat,” Yavapai Food Bank Executive Director Ann Wilson said.

At the same time, this partnership allows St. Mary’s to place restrictions on what Yavapai Food Bank can and cannot do with its food. This includes not allowing Yavapai Food Bank to distribute food delivered by St. Mary’s to other hunger relief charities.



Until recently, there was a miscommunication between the two organizations and Yavapai Food Bank was unknowingly violating this policy, said Jerry Brown, director of Public Relations at St. Mary’s.

This was corrected and Yavapai Food Bank had to stop supporting its partnering agencies as it had been doing.

Brown explained that the policy stands because St. Mary’s needs to be able to track all of the food it provides agencies and ensure it’s going to clients in need and not being used for other purposes.

Wilson said the transition was difficult.

“Nobody likes change,” Wilson said. “There was a concern that it wasn’t going to work out.”

Fortunately, she hasn’t heard any complaints from her former partners in the county, so she assumes it is going well.

Brown said there were about a dozen agencies Yavapai Food Bank was supporting and that about two-thirds of them have since contracted with St. Mary’s for direct support.

“If there are any agency or any area out there of people that don’t feel like they have enough food to distribute and it’s in our service area, which is basically everything the Salt River north, we are certainly in a position to try to get them set up and to try to make sure the people in that area that need help are taken care of,” Brown said.

While larger entities like Yavapai Food Bank and St. Mary’s are bound with certain degrees of red tape, smaller pantries such as CCJ, Yavapai Food Council and Prescott Community Cupboard (PCC) are pretty much entirely free to do what they want with the food they collect.

Jim Pessin, vice chair with PCC, said anytime they have extra food, they’ll drive to other food banks in the county to share their stock.

“We’ll take it to Sacred Heart or the Prescott Valley Food Bank,” Pessin said. “Sometimes we’ll even go out to Yarnell and give it to them.”

Aossey said it is really up to these smaller organizations — including Yavapai Food Council — to serve the pockets of need that aren’t reached by larger entities.

“It’s important for organizations like the Food Council to step up and say ‘Okay, St. Mary’s do the best that you can do with what you do’ — because they do so much. ‘Let us focus on some of the areas that need a little more flexibility and creativity. We’ll step in and try to take care of those things,’” Aossey said.

All of this may be how the system works today, but Aossey believes changes are on the horizon.

“I predict that in the next couple of years, we should see some changes in the whole system,” Aossey said. “I don’t know if things are going to tighten up or lighten up, but there are going to be changes from the federal side.”

Wilson is inclined to believe it will tighten, for, borrowing from Henry Kissinger: “He who controls the food controls the people,” she said.