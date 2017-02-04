Worship Services: Week of Feb. 3, 2017

PRESCOTT

Ahava B ‘Shem Yeshua … Rabbi Jack Zimmerman, of Jewish Voice Ministries International, delivers the message at Shabbat, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. All are welcome to join for worship, prayers, praise and dance.

Alliance Bible Church … Pastor John Perry will speak on “Running from God” (Jonah, Chapter 1).

American Lutheran … _Pastor Jack Shannon delivers the message “Two Worlds” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services in the Sanctuary. Pastor Erich Sokoloski delivers the message, “Lies We Believe and the Truth That Sets Us Free: Grace is Opposed to Works.” Chino Valley services are at 10:30 a.m.

Calvary Chapel Dayspring Church … Pastor Al Cicolello delivers the message at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. service Sunday and the 6:30 p.m. service on Wednesday.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott … Service times are 8 and 10 a.m.

Canyon Bible Church of Prescott … Pastor Andrew Gutierrez delivers the message at the 9 a.m. service.at the Ruth Street Theater, Prescott High School, 1050 Ruth Street.

Center for Spiritual Living … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Centerpoint … Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Christian Fellowship A/G … Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cornerstone Evangelical Free … Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Discovery Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

First Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science) … The subject of the lesson sermon at the 10 a.m, Sunday, Feb. 5, service is “Spirit.” (Psalms 139:1, 7).

First Congregational … Pastor Jay Wilcher delivers the message, “Salty and Nasty” (Matthew 5:13-20) at the 10:30 a.m. worship service.

Genesis Christian Church … Pastor Moteze Deputy delivers the message at 9:30 a.m.

Grace Bible Fellowship … Services are at 10:30 a.m.

Grace North Church … Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation… Reverend Karla Brockie delivers the message, “The Experience of Awe’’ at 10 a.m. Sunday. Granite Peak Music Director Lynne Haeseler will lead the choir.

Greater Prescott Area Healing Rooms … Pray for physical healing, emotional healing, spirit, soul and body wholeness, salvation and blessings. Open from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. No appointment needed. 820 Ainsworth Drive, Suite B.

Hillside Community Church of God … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church … Pastor Mark Hoffer delivers the message at the 10:45 a.m. service. Evening service is at 6 p.m.

Light and Life Free Methodist Church … Community Cafe is 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10 a.m.

Lumen Deo … Services are 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Wolfinger.

Mile High Fellowship … Services are 9:15 a.m.

Miracle Pointe Church … Services are at 1 p.m. Prayer and Praise is the 2nd and 4th week from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship … Pastor Steve Francis delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mystical Spiritualist Church … First Sunday Inspirations are at 1 p.m. Third Sunday Spiritual Healing Light Circle is at 1 p.m.

Prescott Community … Pastor David Ellis’ message at the 9:15 a.m. Connections contemporary and the 10:45 a.m. traditional services will be “God-Given Dreams.”

Prescott Presbyterian Church … Services are at 11 a.m.

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist … Services are at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Revival Fire Church of God … The Rev. Fred Hays delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church … Saturday Vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spanish Mass is 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Mass is at 7 a.m.

Shepherd of the Hills… Sermon will be “You are the Salt” (Matthew 5:13) at the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship … Sunday marks the return of three services: 9 a.m. Blended; 10:30 a.m. Contemporary, and 10:30 a.m. Latino. Pastor Roger continues his series, “Growing as Overcomers” with “Pergamum: Unhealthy Compromise” (Revelation 2:12-17). Location: 148 South Marina Street..

St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott … Services led by Father Jeffrey Frate. Matins service Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Catechumens. Saturday Vesters at 5:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church … Services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday Healing service is at 10 a.m. The Rev. Rev. Pierre-Henry Buisson will deliver the messages.

St. Paul’s Anglican … Bishop Peter Robinson preaches at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. Communion services Sunday. Communion and Bible Study will be 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temple B’rith Shalom … Discussion will be “Bo” (Exodus 10:1-13:16) at 10 a.m. Saturday. Religious school meets at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Heights … Services are 8, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m., and 5 p.m. and 7:07 p.m. Sunday. Youth program 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Lord’s Church … Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Quest Church … Service is at the 2:30 p.m.

Trinity Presbyterian … Reverend Mark Tilly delivers message, “Salt and Light” (Matthew 5:13-20). Services are at 8:15 and 10 a.m.

Unity of Prescott … Reverend Terrence Padgett’s message at the 9 and 11 a.m. services will be “Led by the Spirit”. Sunday school is at 11 a.m.

Westside Christian … Pastor Kevin Miller delivers the message, “Loved” (John 3:16) at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Willow Hills 1st Southern Baptist … Pastor Jess Liles’ message at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services on Sunday is “Part 4 of God Will Make A Way series: Acknowledge the Problem/Keep Your Eyes on the Lord’ (Exodus 14:10-12) Signing for the deaf at all services.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Canyon Bible Chapel … Service times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

First Southern Baptist … Pastor Terrell Eldreth will present the sermon, “Seeking God,” at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services. Deaf interpretation will be at 11 a.m. only. There will be no evening service.

Living Faith Church … Services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Pastor Randy Vanesian delivers the message.

Living Waters Church … Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m.

Mile High Worship Center … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Mingus Mountain Church of Christ … Service is at 10:20 a.m.

Prescott Valley United Methodist … Pastor Wendy Swanson delivers the message, “Mrs. Dash” (Matthew 5:13-20) at 10:15 a.m. Sunday

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Saturday vigil at 4:30 p.m. Sunday masses at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon in Spanish. Ash Wednesday, March 1, Mass schedule is 8 a.m., 3:45 p.m. 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. (Spanish). Location: 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley. More information: 928-772-6350.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church … Services are at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.

The Church Next Door … Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Word of Truth Baptist Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

CHINO VALLEY

Beit Torah Jewish Congregation … Topic for Shabbat Torah Service at 10 a.m. Saturday, is “Bo” (Exodus 10:1-13:16).



Chino Valley Bible Sabbath Church … Saturday services are 11 a.m.

Chino Valley Community … Pastor Elsie Baley delivers the message, “Jesus Living in Me!” (John 7:37-39); Romans 8:9-11; Ephesians 3:14-19.)

Chino Valley Family Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church… Pastor Michael D. Keffer delivers the message based on Isaiah 58:1-12 and 1 Corinthians 2:1-16, at the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday.

Church of Faith … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Art Barnes.

First Southern Baptist … Sunday school at 9 a.m.; worship service at 10:15 a.m. with Pastor Mark Reeder.

Hope Lutheran Church (WELS) … Pastor Tim Henning’s message is “Jesus Unmasked as “The Teacher’” at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8:30 a.m. service will be interpreted for the deaf.

Refiners Fire Country Church … Service is at 10 a.m. at 790 Highway 89.

Saving Grace Lutheran Church LCMS … Services are at 10 a.m.

DEWEY

Dewey Faith Assembly … Pastor Wendell Clark delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Faith United Community … The Rev. Diane S. Thomas delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MAYER

Mayer Community Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wuthrich.

KIRKLAND

Faith Christian Fellowship … Service is at the 10 a.m.