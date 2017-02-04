Trespassers subject to arrest if property owners sign off on PVPD form

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Two commercial properties are the latest to become areas where police can arrest trespassers even when an owner isn’t present.

PVPD spokesman Jerry Ferguson said the former Kmart building and parking lot at 7550 Highway 69 and the one-time Albertson’s/Haggen’s store and parking lot at 7450 Highway 69 are now under an agreement that allows police to move on trespassers without a public complaint.

It’s called “Authority to Arrest Trespassers,” and when the owner, manager, or agent of a private property files the form, police are allowed to arrest anyone there without a lawful reason.

“If it’s not your property and you have no lawful business on the property, it’s in your best interest to stay off the property,” Ferguson said.

Property owners who want to register in the program can go to the Prescott Valley Police Department and look under Community Trespass Information, he added.