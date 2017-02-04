Obituary: Betty Jean Barker

Betty Jean Barker joined the Lord in heaven in Fort Worth, Texas on January 25, 2017. Betty was born in Chicago, Illinois and lived in the San Francisco area of California most of her adult life. She retired to Prescott Valley, Arizona. She is survived by her sister Gloria [and Paul Tom] Wagner of Downers Grove, Illinois; brother Richard [and Darlene] Barker of Homer Glen, Illinois; and lifelong friends Mabel Wilkerson of San Rafael, California and Mary Wilkerson of Huntley, Illinois.

Betty worked for the California Bar Association for over thirty-five years and lived in Marin County, California. She was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

A private memorial service for family occurred in Grandview, Texas on January 28, 2017. No other services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Youth Program of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314, or to the “Friends of Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Foundation,” Memo: Dog Park, 7501 E Civic Circle, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

Betty’s family would like to give special thanks to the Caring and Nurture Committee of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and Romanita Nica, MD of AKDHD of Prescott, Arizona.

