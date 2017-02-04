Luck of the Badgers? Late Mayhan goal sparks 3-0 win

PRESCOTT — Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.

So when freshman Lauryn Mayhan’s shot attempt from a mere 40 yards off the right post unexpectedly sailed over the head of Sunrise Mountain goalkeeper Mickalea Bushy, giving Prescott a 1-0 lead, luck was on their side.

What followed, however, wasn’t luck at all.

The No. 3-ranked Prescott girls’ soccer team dominated the second half, scoring back-to-back goals in the first four minutes, advancing to the 4A state semifinals with a 3-0 win over the Mustangs on Saturday afternoon.

It is the first state final four appearance for the program since 2004, when the Badgers lost 3-0 to eventual state champion Chaparral.

“Our intensity increased by a ton after that first goal. We were stronger after that,” Mayhan said, adding she thought her long-distance shot attempt was off the mark.

“When the defender was coming at me, I saw a whole half of the net open so I just shot it, and just made it,” Mayhan said. “I thought it was out at first, then she missed it.”

To begin the second half, freshman Sawyer Magnett scored in the 43rd minute off an impressive pass from Mikayla Sell, then senior Katie Townsend found the back of the net just seconds later and Sunrise Mountain never recovered.

“It was a really good pass by Mikayla [Sell], it felt really good to get the pass and put the ball in the back of the net,” Magnett said.

Sell was credited with the assist off Townsend’s goal as well. The Badgers attempted 12 shots on goal, while goalkeeper Olivia Fletcher recorded eight saves.

Prescott head coach Carly Laipple felt her club was a little sluggish in the first half. The No. 11-seeded Mustangs arrived late due to an accident on Interstate 17, and were awarded 30 minutes of additional warmup time.

“We got ridiculously lucky with that goal Lauryn [Mayhan] put in. It was stunning,” Laipple said. “In the first half, [Sunrise Mountain] was the better team. They were dominating our play the whole first half. But we turned it around thankfully.”

Laipple was a member of the 2004 club that advanced to the state semifinals.

“Thinking back to that 2004 team, I was on that team. I played with all those girls,” Laipple said. “But this group of girls we have here … they have a passion and a drive that I’ve rarely seen amongst high school girls. … It would be an absolute dream to be in that state championship.”

Sunrise Mountain head coach Erik Andersen said the first half was the best his club played all season.

“I felt like we dominated the game and took it to them. We hit the post three times, that’s the game of soccer though, we didn’t get lucky,” Andersen said. “They had one shot from 30, 40 yards out that got lucky and went in.”

UP NEXT

Prescott (15-4-2, 5-1 Grand Canyon) will travel south to Gilbert and play No. 2-ranked Thunderbird in the state semifinals at Williams Field High School on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Thunderbird beat No. 7 Catalina Foothills 3-2 on Saturday afternoon via penalty kicks. Official start time is set for 7 p.m.

The 4A state championship match is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, at the same neutral site.

