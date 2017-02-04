Letter: Pensions

Editor:

The Courier article, re: paying for Prescott’s share of the public employee pension debt, is well done, as far as it goes. That is, you’ve done a good job of describing some options as put forth by the committee headed by City Council Member Jean Wilcox.

What’s missing, from the article and from the recommendations so far, is a serious discussion about options other than simply imposing new taxes. Why not also look at ways to save general fund monies elsewhere? And certainly most people would agree we ought to avoid adding to the problem by bringing in new hires under the existing retirement plan, when a new revised less costly plan becomes effect so soon.

A new tax now does nothing useful about the larger, long-term problem of continuing shortages in public employee retirement plans, not only PSPRS employees. The statewide shortage today is estimated at $6 billion. That’s a very big problem. And Prescott adopting a new tax now pulls the rug out from under our state legislators who are pushing for critically needed reforms at the state level.

No new tax proposal should be put on the ballot until a better job is done of looking at all possibilities. That has not yet been done.

John Stevens

Prescott