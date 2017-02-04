Letter: Electoral Vote attributes

EDITOR:

The Electoral vote decision by the Congressional Convention was one of the last points made. The system they chose is a departure from a national popular vote. The Electoral College weighting mechanism grants each state a particular say in the overall result.

In the seven following ways, as noted by J. H. Anderson, the Electoral College has demonstrated to be a better idea than the convention delegates realized:

It requires a candidate to have cross-sectional support, or large swath of country. Candidate must appeal to nation as a whole, or a nod to diversity. Hillary won less than one county for every five won by Trump.

It almost always produces a clear winner. A national popular vote would at times result in razor-thin margins and the electoral vote has rarely been close, fewer than 100 electoral votes only five times. It was decided by 77 votes this year. The median margin of victory for the past 100 years has been 277 electoral votes.

It avoids the specter of a nationwide recount that could be potentially disputed, further dividing the nation. To this day, no one really knows who won the popular vote between Kennedy and Nixon.

It reduces the influence of voter fraud, vote harvesting, especially those states not requiring voter ID, or relying on mail-in ballots.

It reduces the incentive to depart from Election Day. A national popular vote would give states a perverse incentive to turn Election Day into weeks or months to influence national tally.

The Electoral Vote reflects federalism. We are the United States, a nation with state designations and borders. Stated should matter in determining the president.

It is weighted like congress so if the Electoral College is illegitimate then so is the Senate, with its equal state representation (only part of Constitution that cannot be amended). Each stated number of electoral votes is equal to number of representatives (population-based) plus its two senators.

Instead of abandoning this time-honored method of choosing the president, liberals should simply pick better candidates.

Jerry Fowler

Prescott