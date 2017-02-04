Kansas man finds golden can, wins lifetime Super Bowl tickets

In December Bud Light introduced the Gold Super Bowl LI Can campaign. If you found a Gold Can in your case of Bud Light and upload a photo, you became eligible to win Super Bowl tickets for life. That's just what happened to 52-year-old Lyle Randa after he made a quick beer run.

Screenshot from Bud Light Gold Can campaign (see video below)

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: February 4, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man says his phone has been "blowing up" since he won a Bud Light promotion giving him Super Bowl tickets for life.

    The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2kN72es ) reports that it all started at Christmas time when 52-year-old Lyle Randa made a quick beer run. The 30 pack he purchased contained a gold can that allowed him to enter a drawing.

    Six other contestants won a pair of season tickets to their favorite team for the 2017-18 NFL season. But only Randa's gold can was the Willy Wonka golden ticket for a lifetime of Super Bowl attendance for two — up to 51 years from now.

    Randa plans to put the gold can in a shadow box along with all his Super Bowl tickets. He described what happened as "bright-lights-kind-of-crazy."

    Bud Light Gold Super Bowl LI Can | #SBTix4Life by Bud Light

