Henry, Riggs lead Badgers past rival Mohave

PRESCOTT — Paxton Henry scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Walter Riggs chipped in with 12 points and the Prescott boys’ basketball team weathered a 15 3-pointer performance by Mohave in an 83-70 win Friday night.

Henry added four steals and three blocks, while Ryan Greene had 14 points and four steals for the Badgers, which used a 25-14 second-quarter run to put away the Thunderbirds early on senior night.

“On senior night, the boys played extremely hard,” Prescott head coach Adam Neely said. “The seniors led us and the underclassman battled to make sure the seniors were victorious on their night.”

Mohave (17-10, 6-5 Grand Canyon) came into Friday night’s contest with a grip on a No. 2 seed heading into next week’s region tournament.

The Badgers (12-12, 4-7 Grand Canyon) easily had their best shooting performance of the season, finishing 28 of 53 (53%) from the field, including 22 for 26 from the free-throw line.

It is the second win in the last four nights for Prescott, which beat rival Bradshaw Mountain 56-54 on Tuesday with a last-second 3-pointer by Kody Jones, then lost 67-52 to Coconino on Wednesday night in Flagstaff.

UP NEXT

With Flagstaff (20-4, 11-0 Grand Canyon) hosting the region tournament next week, Prescott still has a shot at a No. 5 seed if they can secure a win against Coconino tonight at home.

If the Badgers earned a No. 5 seed, a rematch with No. 4 Mingus may be on the horizon in the first round of the Grand Canyon Region Tournament on Monday, Feb. 6.

Otherwise, it’s likely their opponent would be Coconino.

Ranked No. 30 in the 4A power point poll, Prescott more than likely needs to win the region tournament to qualify for the state tournament, which takes only 16 teams.

Tipoff tonight with Coconino is set for 7 p.m.

