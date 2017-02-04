Editorial: Bill would criminalize car passengers unjustly

Riding in a car being driven by someone else could result in a criminal violation – for you.

That’s what House Bill 2305 would do if, say, you are not buckled up and you do not have “proper” identification on you.

The legislation, approved by a House panel Wednesday, Feb. 1, would make it a crime for passengers in motor vehicles who fail to provide identification to police when a vehicle is stopped, Capitol Media Services reports. Violators could face as long as four months in jail and a $750 fine.

Critics say it’s an affront to privacy. Supporters believe the ID requirement would apply only in situations where the passenger is violating a law.

While the bill also would subject a bicyclist who rolls through a stop sign – and does not have identification – to criminal sanctions, taking it further is a major concern.

How about people without ID who jaywalk? What about the person without ID who is out walking their dog without a leash? They could be subjected to criminal punishment. The same goes for the unbelted passenger in a car; if they cannot produce “proper” identification, they could be subject to a citation, search and possibly arrest. We can only assume that also applies to unbelted children in the back seat.

It could be a good tool for police, but to convert a traffic offense carrying a fine, like failing to wear a seat belt, into a criminal offense is going too far.

Add into the mix news that lawmakers also are considering separate legislation that would bar cities from issuing identification cards to residents, amid concerns that those not here legally would use them for identification, according to Capitol Media Services.

Our lawmakers are going too far. To turn passengers or people going for a walk into criminals, the powers that be might as well institute a curfew and Martial Law.

Go back to the drawing board, legislators. Better yet, focus on some legislation that matters, like education funding and public safety pension reform.