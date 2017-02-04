Church News: Week of Feb. 4, 2017

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will feature Peter Pierson speaking on “We are Better Than This… to be a peaceful warrior means sometimes you need to raise some hell” at the 11 a.m. service Sunday, Feb. 5, at the church, 945 S. Rancho Vista Drive. Pierson, a former Unitarian

Universalist Lay Minister, and 2016 candidate for an AZ LD1 House seat, will reflect on a year preoccupied with politics and a path for civic engagement in the days ahead. He works professionally in communications and development with a regional conservation nonprofit and in freelance writing and communications. He is currently active with the Prescott Good Governance Committee and a number of other civic and environmental organizations.

Prescott United Methodist Church Mission Project: two work teams will be commissioned at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, to be involved in construction of buildings at Camp Mekokiko on the Big Island of Hawaii. Reverend Bob Fiske, of Prescott, was instrumental in the founding of the camp. Earl and Barbara Bolkan will head the mission work teams, with Associate Pastor Misty Howick leading the commissioning service.

Chili Cook Off, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. All you can eat is $6. There will be a 50/50 raffle. If you would like to enter your chili, contact Corrine, 928-266-8090. The best chili gets a prize. All proceeds go towards the Spiritual Experience Prescott Convention.

Hillside Bible Church 42nd Anniversary Celebration, Feb. 4 and 5. Services are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days, with lunch served at noon. Saturday morning service features Tom and Karen Cobb sharing in song and the Word. Saturday afternoon service features music by Sally Bates and Susie Kilman, followed by Ron Clayton sharing the Word. The Simmons family will lead worship Sunday morning with special music and message given by Pastors Stephen and Marjorie Harris. Sunday noon will be annual pot BBQ potluck lunch. Afternoon service will conclude the weekend with special music and a mission emphasis. Hillside Bible Church is located at 8670 South Date Creek Road in Hillside, located 16 miles west of Kirkland, off of Highway 15. More information: Glen or Rodella, 928-442-3842 or 928-713-2419.

Scout Sunday, Boy Scout Troop No. 1 visits the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at First Congregational Church. Boy Scout Troop No. 1 is the first Boy Scout troop started in Arizona. They celebrated their 100th anniversary hosted by the church last year and have met in the same room for all 100 years.

The Rev. Karla Brockie will lead the Sunday morning service at 10 a.m. Sunday at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. The topic is “The Experience of Awe.” “Awe can be defined as a feeling of respect or reverence mixed with dread and wonder, often inspired by something majestic or powerful.” Granite Peak Music Director, Lynne Haeseler, will lead the choir. Following the morning service, coffee, tea, cold beverages and snacks will be served. School age children will learn meditation techniques and learn about the Buddha, in their February study of Buddhist religion and practice. The origins and geographical beginnings of the two major branches of Buddhism (Theravada and Mahayana) will be discussed.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Taize service is 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. Prayer in the spirit of Taize, is an ecumenical meditative form of common prayer that started in a small French village after World War II, and features songs, biblical reading, and silent prayers. The service occurs the second Friday of each month. For more information, call 928-778-4499.

Experience an evening of art and inspiration at First Southern Baptist Church as artist and speaker Richard Hight uses the fine arts to creatively communicate at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb 12. Watch as he creates a gospel illustration right before your eyes. It all happens within minutes – at times with broad strokes and at others with intense detail. He sets vibrant color on a large canvas as specially selected music plays in the background. Hight has a humorous, heart-warming way of sharing his story that challenges everyone to use their individual gifts for God’s glory. Marty Hight, his devoted wife, is a loving mother, powerful vocalist and truly funny humorist. This is a wonderful opportunity to share an evening with your valentine. Some events you attend, but this one you experience. The church is located at 2820 N. Pleasant View Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-7218.

The Truth About Cancer, a free 10-week session of “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest,” facilitated by Dr. Dayana Leclair, DHM, MS. CN., MS., ED, begins Sunday, Feb. 12, in the choir room at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Sessions will be each Sunday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call St. Luke’s Episcopal Church office, 928-778-4499.

Church of the Nazarene, Prescott, is sponsoring a blood drive 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in Fellowship Hall, at the church, 2110 Willow Creek Road. More information: Clay Conboy, 928-771-1601.

Praise and Worship Concert, 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. The concert will include gospel music, old-time Sunday school songs, contemporary Christian music and stores of God’s grace and mercy. A free will offering will be accepted to benefit Shepherd’s Canyon retreat, an interdenominational Christian retreat for pastors and church workers. A light dinner will be served following the concert. RSVP to Joanne DeMent, 928-778-9122.

Christian Academy of Prescott Open House, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. The event will include an introduction to the school, campus exploration, scholarship drawings, door prizes and refreshments. The school is located at 148 South Marina Street, across from courthouse plaza. All are welcome to attend. RSVP by Feb. 16 to christianacademy@capprescott.com.

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Ash Wednesday, March 1, mass schedule is 8 a.m., 3:45 p.m. 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. (Spanish). Location: 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley. More information: 928-772-6350.

The ecumenical Prescott Contemplative Prayer Group meets 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays in the St. Anthony Room at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Avenue, Prescott. For more information: call Robert, 928-717-2441, or Fran, 928-445-8072.

Share the Gospel Training, for people of all denominations who want to learn how to talk to people about the good news of Christ, meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Union Station, 114 Union St, Prescott. For information, call Pat, 612-202-0842.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Centering Prayer Group, meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the Meditation Room, located next to the library in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church parish hall. All are welcome. For more information, contact Keehna Sture, 941-539-1257, or ksture5893@gmail.com.

Progressive Christian Studies: A new session began Jan. 11. Father Bob Wills will lead this informative study using “The Once and Future Jesus.” The winter session will meet for six weeks on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Conference Room of St. Luke’s Church. All are welcome.

“The Afterlife of Billy Fingers,” presented by Reverend John M. Kohlenberger, is a class for those who want to explore some of the many worlds yet to be discovered. The class will consist of six discussion sessions on Tuesdays, noon to 2 p.m., from Jan. 31 to March 7. For more information, call 928-717-7634.

The ecumenical Prescott Contemplative Prayer Group will start a free new course in May. “Centering Prayer, A Training Course for Opening to the Presence of God” includes a workbook with readings and reflections as well as videos. The Prayer Group meets Mondays, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the St. Anthony Room at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Ave. Please call Robert at 928-717-2441 or Fran at 928-445-8072, for more information and to register.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott, has started a Men’s Fellowship on the second Saturday of the month. The purpose is dealing with the needs of the buildings, etc., and a time of spiritual fellowship. For information, call 928-443-5323.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott offers Women’s Bible Study on the 3rd Friday of each month. The topic of the study will be the book of Ruth. All ladies are welcome. It starts with coffee at 8:45 a.m. and the study begins at 9 a.m. For more information, see www.prescottanglicans.org or call 928-443-5323 or 928-915-5547.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott, meets every weekday for Morning Prayer according to the Book of Common Prayer (1928) and on Wednesday evenings for Evening Prayer. For information, call Bishop George Fincke at 928-443-5323.

Christ Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley, Hope Lutheran Church in Chino Valley, and First Lutheran in Prescott are joining together in a Lenten Roundrobin focus on the Hymn “Let Us Ever Walk With Jesus.” Since God created us to experience joy in communion with Him, to love all people, and to live in harmony with His creation, sin separates us from God, mars our relationship with one another and brings ruin to God’s good creation, so we do not enjoy the life our Creator intended for us. The disciplines of Lent: repentance, self-denial, prayer and works of love - help us wage our spiritual warfare. We invite you to join us each Wednesday for a vesper service at 4 p.m. at 3300 N Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley, 6:30 p.m. at 231 Smoketree Lane in Prescott and 6:30 p.m. at 1010 N Road One East in Chino Valley. You will also be introduced to the new pastor of Our Shepherd in Cornville – Pastor Stephen Wilkens.

First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is beginning a Jazz Vespers Series from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the last Wednesday night of each month. These informal events are open to everyone of all faiths. The focus is on the music and the opportunity to hear it in an “acoustically alive’ historic sanctuary. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken for the benefit of the musicians.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for people who have lost children meets every 4th Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church lower level. The address is 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, contact Donna at 928-460-0168.

The Children’s Clothes Closet and the Community Service Food Bank are open at the Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Connection Church meets Sundays at Abia Judd Scholl, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott, in the Gym. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. and service is at 10:30 a.m. Childcare is available. Lead pastor is Jake Madlock. For information, email theconnectionchurchaz@gmail.com.

Revival Fire Ministries, Inc., a Cleveland, Tennessee based Church of God, a full Gospel Pentecostal Church, preaching the entire word of God, as it is written, is now in Prescott. They believe in being born again, sanctification and Holy Spirit Baptism. All are welcome – the faithful and those with little to no faith. Pastor Fred Hays will deliver the message. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. with worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, at La Quinta Inn, 4499 E. Highway 69 in Prescott. For additional information, call Pastor Fred Hays at 928-201-1885.

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua meets at the Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Come join us for worship, dance, prayers and teachings this Shabbat. For information, email abyprescott@gmail.com.

Faith Christian Fellowship of Kirkland has 10 a.m. Sunday services and 6:30 p.m. Thursday service at the Kirkland Elementary school. Join us and experience His grace as we boldly approach His throne. (Hebrews 4:16). Children’s church is provided. Pastor Greg Poole presents the message. For more information, contact Pastor Poole at 928-231-0495.

Are you interested in becoming Catholic or would like to complete the sacraments as an adult? If so, St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley has a program for you! It’s called RCIA, and it begins soon. To sign up or for more information, contact Robert at 928-772-6518 or stg-re-adult@cableone.net. Inquirers are welcomed.

The Anglian Church of the Holy Spirit announces they have moved to a new location. They are now meeting in the fellowship hall at the Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship is at 9 a.m., featuring a Holy Communion service with music and using contemporary language. They have an active healing ministry, as well as regular study groups. They are a warm, loving Christian family and welcome visitors and new members.

All Saints Anglican Church of Prescott started a service of Morning Prayer each weekday morning at 8 a.m., meeting in the chapel, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. The service is taken from the Book of Common Prayer (1928). The service is geared for those who desire a more disciplined spiritual life, to gather to pray, to confess our sins, to hear Holy Scriptures read aloud, and to pray for others. The service has been done in English since 1549 in a variety of Books of Common Prayer, and has been a part of the spiritual life of Anglican Christians as long. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. All (including non-members and non-Christians) are welcome. For more information, call 928-443-5323.

Faith in Fitness classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Southern Baptist Church Prescott Valley, 2820 Pleasant View Drive. They are designed to increase muscular strength, endurance and flexibility using stability balls, resistance bands and mats. There is no cost for the class. For information and times, call 928-772-7218 or check online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

The Connection Church, a non-denominational community of people who desire to experience a powerful relationship with our Heavenly Father, meets at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays, at Abia Judd Elementary, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott. Its mission is to “Love God, Love People, Love Life.” For additional information, call 928-830-7619.

Grace Bible Fellowship of Prescott hosts Bible studies and discussions 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Pastor Tom Perconti brings deep, impacting, verse-by-verse teaching from the Word, followed by challenging, warm and supportive fellowship and discussion time. For more information, visit www.graceprescott.org or call 928-273-8491.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age or however long ago, meets the second Tuesday of each month at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Pastor Carol Mumford leads the group, and any community member who has lost a child may attend. This is just one of the support groups that meets each month at PUMC. Other groups offer support for those with health issues such as breathing problems, cancer, depression and fibromyalgia/chronic fatigue. Contact the church office at 928-778-1950 for more information about these groups.