Black leaders to honor Trump during March Madness

BEVERLY HILLS – God bless America, and how’s everybody?

President Trump paid tribute to Black History Month as prominent African-Americans joined him in the Oval Office Monday. He was gracious and sincere. However you could tell he’s hoping that they’ll return the compliments when March Madness rolls around and it’s his turn to be honored.

Iran conducted missile tests Thursday in violation of its treaty with the U.S. and six nations that lifted the sanctions eighteen months ago. Do the Iranians really want to try to bluff a U.S. Secretary of Defense named Mad Dog? The Weather Channel just said the five-day forecast for Iran is two days.

Cal Berkeley had violent protests, smashed windows and arson over a free speech advocate’s booking on campus. The kids are upset by the visa ban for terrorist countries. If this generation were faced with the Zombie Apocalypse, there’d be Zombie rights activists blocking their deportation.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Super Bowl security in Houston on Sunday will include sophisticated facial recognition scanners at every entrance gate. The facial scanners are used to keep known criminals and terrorists out of the stadium. They’ll be lucky if they can field two teams.

Fifty Shades Darker is set for release this weekend about a billionaire who hires a graduating college co-ed to be his partner in bedroom fantasies, role-playing and sadomasochist bondage. And that’s just the side dish. The real fantasy is a girl getting a high-paying job straight out of college.

President Trump set a record declaring nineteen executive orders his first week in office and televising three meetings a day. He can’t stop. Trump also ordered the National Park Service to do something about the squirrels outside the White House that keep holding up nuts and pointing at him.

The White House had a lot of cleaning up to do after the president’s phone calls with foreign leaders last week. The Donald threatened the president of Mexico with a U.S. invasion and then he hung up on Australia’s prime minister. After that, he told Switzerland to be a man and choose a side.

Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said President Obama agreed to take in eleven hundred Iranian and Iraqi refugees the Aussies detained and kept offshore on an island. The Australians are awful to U.S. tourists. Perfect strangers come up to you and threaten to buy you a beer.

New York newspapers interviewed President Trump’s former doctors Thursday who revealed that the president takes the hair-growth drug Propecia. However Trump probably just takes it every other day. If he takes Propecia the same day he takes Viagra, he walks around looking like Don King.

Mexico’s government said Thursday President Trump was just joking when he told Mexico’s President Pena Niete he might send U.S. troops there to wipe out the cartels. At first it was reported by the AP that Trump was threatening Mexico with a U.S. invasion. That would certainly be a switch.

Vogue magazine reported Thursday that sources inside Trump Tower say that Melania Trump has decided to live in New York with their son Barron rather than live in the White House. That’s inspiring. Donald Trump doesn’t just go through the motions of keeping immigrants away, he lives it.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch’s background that included his home life in Colorado. The judge raises horses and chickens and goats on his ranch. This experience will help him step through and around the Capitol during the confirmation process.

A London Daily Mail poll found that Sunday morning at nine o’clock is the time most couples like to have sex. That’s news. It’s why the ushers at the Armenian Orthodox Church in Brentwood asked the Kardashians to start attending the eleven o’clock service instead of the nine o’clock service.