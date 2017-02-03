Twin teens' car plunges into icy pool during drive to school

XBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Twin sisters ended up taking an icy plunge on their way to school, when their Lexus veered off the road and into a backyard swimming pool.
Police say the 17-year-old girls were headed to Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, before 8 a.m. Wednesday when the car crashed into a utility pole. It then crashed into a fence and went into the shallow end of the pool.
The airbags deployed, and the girls were able to climb out of the sunroof.
