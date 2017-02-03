Prep Girls' Basketball: No. 8 Bears fall to No. 3 Sentinels

PRESCOTT VALLEY — On Senior Night Thursday, Feb. 2, the 4A No. 8-ranked Bradshaw Mountain girls’ basketball team lost for only the third time in its past nine games, succumbing to No. 3 Seton Catholic, 69-22, at Gary Kunow Gym.

The Bears finished the 2016-17 regular season with a 12-6 overall record in power-point games.

They should reach the 16-team state tournament as one of its eight at-large qualifiers.

If Bradshaw does make it to state, it would be the program’s first trip since 2014.

Bradshaw will suit up as the No. 3 seed in the seven-team Grand Canyon Region Tournament, which starts next Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Flagstaff High School.

The tourney continues with the semifinals Feb. 7, and the championship Feb. 10.

The region tournament champion earns an automatic spot at state.

State stalwart Seton Catholic (17-1 record in power-point games), the Desert Sky Region champions, ended Bradshaw’s four-game winning streak while extending its victorious stretch to five on Thursday.

The Sentinels had already claimed one of the eight automatic berths into the 4A state tournament, which begins Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Their lone loss came Jan. 20 in Cave Creek against 4A No. 1-ranked Cactus Shadows (17-0 record in power-point games).

