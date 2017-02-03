Obituary: Charlotte Virginia Marko

Charlotte was born in St. Paul Minnesota to Charles and Eva Sinks. She was married to Alvin Lawrence in 1944, an Army Air Force Pilot, who was killed in a training accident while Charlotte was pregnant with their son Alvin “Al”.

She married Engelbert “Bert” Marko in 1951 with whom she had two children, Thomas and Susan.

In 1957 the family moved to

San Diego, where she worked for the J.C. Penney Company for 24 years while raising her family.

In 1984 Charlotte and Bert retired to Prescott, Arizona.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bert, son Al, daughter Susie, Grandson David and granddaughter Janine.

She is survived by her son Tom (Prescott, Arizona), daughter-in-law Mary (San Diego, California) son-in- law Bob (La Mesa, California), three grandsons and three great granddaughters.



















































A Mass in her honor will be held 11 am, Saturday Feb. 4 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St, Prescott, AZ 86301.

