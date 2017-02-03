Letter: Election

EDITOR:

Our presidential election system is broken. As a result of inequities built into the Electoral College, candidates who receive substantially fewer popular votes than their opponents are able to claim victory. Fortunately, a nationwide initiative known as the National Popular Vote (NPV) is gaining traction.

The key to NPV is the NPV Compact. States that adopt the compact commit themselves to casting all of their electoral votes for the presidential candidate who wins the nationwide popular vote. The agreement does not go into effect, however, until it has been enacted in states representing 270 electoral votes. Thus far, states representing 165 electoral votes have joined the compact.

In Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes, Representative Athena Salman has just introduced HB2277, under which would Arizona would join the compact.

For those who are concerned about making presidential elections fairer, it’s essential that you make your support for the NPV known to your legislators by calling or writing them. To learn more visit www.nationalpopularvote.com. You can keep with Arizona’s NPV progress through Facebook by liking www.facebook.com/groups/234257383651789.

Dan Sussman

Phoenix