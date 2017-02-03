Feature Home: 5274 Climbing Rock Trail • Prescott • $559,500

Brand new 3 bedroom/den, 3 bath with oversized 5 car garage! Upgraded tile flooring, upgraded cabinetry and granite tops, gas fireplace surrounded by stone with a wood mantle. This home sits on approximately 1/3 of an acre with outstanding views, and the kitchen features a large walk in pantry.

This home features Dorn’s Exclusive Building Science and The Organic Home, providing a healthy home that saves you thousands on your utility bills.

Check out this home located in “The Dells.” The community is surrounded by acres of open space and backs to the popular Peavine Trail, which connects to hundreds of miles of hiking and biking trails. Centrally located in the heart of quad-cities you will be in the perfect location to enjoy the nature and entertainment options in the area.

928-499-0195

www.dornhomes.com

Marketed by IMC & Associates