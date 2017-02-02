VA Creative Arts and Crafts Show scheduled for Feb. 15-17

PRESCOTT – As part of the annual National Salute to Veterans, the Northern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care System will celebrate veteran creativity through its Veterans Creative Arts and Crafts Competition and Show on Feb 15, 16 and 17 in the theater building 15 on the main campus off Highway 89.

The local VA festival will open to the public at noon on the first day and go to 4 p.m; Feb. 16 the festival will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Feb. 17 it will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a noon awards ceremony.

All local veterans are welcome to submit artwork up to Feb. 9. The art categories that will be judged are as follows: painting/oil/acrylic/watercolors; photography, drawings, ceramics and pottery, fiber and fabric, wood and plastic models, woodwork, mixed media, collage, mosaic, graphics, leather, craft kits, latch hook rugs, jewelry, needlework, glasswork, digital art, metalwork, sculpture, beadwork, knit and crochet, pastels and macramé. There will also be a special commemorative category titled, “The Military Combat Experience,” and an opportunity to create the national “Veterans Day Poster.”

The competition has been a part of the VA for over three decades. The first place winners in each category will move on to the regional competition, with the possibility of graduation to the national competition, which will be held during the month of October in Buffalo, New York.

The artwork of seven veterans from the local VA placed in the top three at the national level in last year’s Creative Arts Festival.

In addition to the festival, the local VA will pay tribute to veterans during the national salute by delivering hand-crafted valentines to both hospitalized and outpatient veterans created by local students.

For more information about the upcoming festival and entry submissions, contact Cory at 928-445-4860, ext. 6342, or Sharla at 928-445-4860, ext. 6243.