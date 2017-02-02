Prescott Chamber Orchestra performs Winter Music Memories tonight, Feb. 3

There’s no better way to warm up on a cold winter’s evening than with music performed by an orchestra, and tonight is your opportunity to hear the Prescott Chamber Orchestra in concert.

The program will feature clarinetist Scott Richardson, formerly of the U.S. Air Force Academy band and now retired and living in Prescott, as he performs two pieces with the group: “The Five Bagatelles” by English composer Gerald Finzi, and “Introduction, Theme and Variations” by Gioachino Rossini.

“That’s sort of a showpiece for clarinet,” said Dr. Philip Kuhns, co-director of the orchestra. “It’s a very exciting piece, which shows off the technical ability of the clarinet.”

Also featured will be student performer Jackson Nichols, a high school student who plays cello.

He will be featured playing the last movement of Joseph Haydn’s “Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major.”

“Jackson is quite an exciting young player,” Kuhns said. “He studies at NAU, even though he’s a high school senior here.”

The orchestra will perform several other pieces, including works by Vasily Kalinnikov, Carl Maria von Weber, and the “Vocalise” by Sergei Rachmaninoff.

“It will be a varied program — everything from classical to 20th century music,” Kuhns said.

The Prescott Chamber Orchestra has been around since 1984, with performers from the Prescott area.

The concert, titled “Winter Music Memories,” is tonight, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane. Tickets are $18-$20.