Phippen’s docents select favorite art for new exhibit

Museum docents tackle each new exhibit by learning about the artists and the artwork. Over time, they discover they have favorite pieces and maybe a much-loved artist.

The new Docents Select show at the Phippen Museum, in which the docents suggested a specific artist or artwork for display that captivated their imagination or piqued their interest, opened Jan. 29 and will be on display through June 18.

The exhibition, created from pieces acquired since the museum’s founding in 1984, provides a broad variety from the Phippen’s Permanent Collection for the public’s enjoyment.

Master Docent Dee Isham said she chose “Jack Knife the Leader” by Maher Naguib Morcos, which she described as “capturing the Western narrative with truth and historical accuracy.” Morcos immigrated to the United States in 1972, settling in Chicago, where he overcame many prejudices.

“When I first researched the life of Maher Naguib Morcos, I was taken aback by the fact that halfway around the world this little boy in Egypt (with very different cultural norms) was mesmerized by the very same Westerns as a little girl in Kansas,” she wrote on the wall copy posted next to the painting.

Another immigrant to the U.S., Olaf Wieghorst (1899-1988), arrived from Demark at age 19, having jumped ship. He served in the U.S. Calvary, worked on ranches, and became a mounted police officer in New York patrolling Central Park.

Docent Lucy Hanson chose Wieghorst’s “Bareback Bronc,” and Docent Nancy Randak selected “Solitude” by the same artist.

Docent Joe Webster selected “The Buffalo Hunter” by artist Stanley Borack (1927-1993), son of Jewish immigrants who took art classes after serving in the Navy in the late 1940s. Borack painted book covers for Westerns and magazines.

“I love old Western movies, good ones, bad ones, mediocre ones. The painting The Buffalo Hunter looks like a scene from an old Western movie,” Webster said. “The background with the bison looks like the grassy plains around Yellowstone, one of my favorite places to photograph.”

A stylized representation of a Hopi woman kneeling with a corn tray in her lap is the choice of Docent Donna Gaddis. Artist Kim Seyesnem Obrzut said, “I am trying to capture a moment in time of my people and have it remembered for many generations to come.”

Docent Carol Webster grew up on a farm, and “Watchful Repose” by Prescott artist Bill Anton reminded her of bringing in the cattle, her evening chore. Anton describes the focus of his work on mood and passion as he strives to “immortalize the American cowboy amidst the grandeur of the West.”

And of course, what is an exhibit at the Phippen without a sculpture by George Phippen (1915-1966). Docent Linda Scott picked “Father Kino with Boy.”

“I have chosen this bronze as it demonstrates well George’s expertise in bronze work,” Scott said, adding that the tender depiction of Father Kino with a young child matches the understanding of who Father Kino was as a person.

For more information, call 928-778-1385 or visit www.phippenartmuseum.org. The museum is located at 4701 Highway 89, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.