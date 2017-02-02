Obituary: Carol L Christensen

Carol L Christensen, born September 3, 1920 in San Francisco, California, passed away on Jan. 27, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona. Carol moved to southern California and lived in La Habra, California for 35 years; then moved to Carlsbad, California for 10 years and moved to Prescott to be near her daughter, Debra Christensen. She is survived by her daughter and son, Rand Christensen and two grandchildren. Carol was widowed in 2001; “Chris” Christensen was a former Navy Chief Petty Officer on the USS Flying Fish during WWII.

Carol will be remembered by her laughter and all the family and friend get togethers that she had throughout the year. Her meals were delicious!

She will be interred at Memory Gardens in Brea, California alongside her husband Chris and her mother Harriet.

Information provided by survivors.