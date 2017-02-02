KornUkopia Calendar: Week of Feb. 3

Friday, Feb. 3

National Theatre: As You Like It, at 6 p.m. Satellite broadcast of National Theatre of London’s daring re-imagination of Shakespeare’s comedy, as Rosalind finds peril and romance in the forest of Arden. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. . $15 for adults; $10 for youth. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Prescott Chamber Orchestra Concert, 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. Featured artists will be Scott Richardson performing Finzi’s Five Bagatelles Op. 23 and Rossini’s Introduction, Theme and Variations for Clarinet and Orchestra; and outstanding student musician Jackson Nichols performing Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major. Tickets at the door or online at www.prescottstrings.com. Adults, $20; students $5.

Prescott Celtic Concert Series presents Gaelic supergroup Daimh, 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. 2015 Folk Band of the Year in the Scots Trad Music Awards and Best Folk Band in Europe in the 2015 Folkherbst Competition. Opening act starts at 6:35 p.m. Celtic quiz, Celtic humor and the world’s best shortbread. Tickets $25 general admission, $10 college students, free younger than 19. 928-771-1218.

The Orbison Years, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St. An unbelievable transformation complete with the looks, voice and feel of the magnificent Roy Orbison. Few can even come close to attempting to sing like Roy Orbison – and Mark Barnett truly nails it. An absolutely stunning show not to be missed! 928-777-1359.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Cowboy Valentines, 10 a.m. at Phippen Art Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89. Kids’ opportunity to show family and friends their love and appreciation with a FREE Valentine workshop. 928-778-1385. Phippenartmuseum.org.

Chili Cookoff, 1:30 to 3 p.m. at First Congressional Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. $6 for all-you-can eat chili; bring chili for free admission and compete for a prize. Corrine, 928-266-8090.

Swing and Country Valentine Dance Party, 6 to 10:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. With special guest Benji Schwimmer, West Coast Swing champion and Season 2 winner on “So You Think You Can Dance.” From 6 to 6:45, Ronnie DeBenedetta teaches a Nightclub 2-Step dance workshop; Schwimmer leads a West Coast Swing Dance workshop from 6:45 to 7:30. Dance party in two rooms at 7:30: Butch Viola DJs in the ballroom (country and swing with a California Mix of music); Schwimmer DJs in studio (swing music only). $10 admission includes both lessons and the dance party in both rooms. There will also be a cookie exchange for those who want to participate. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Saturday Night Talk Series, “Die Wise: Living Fully with Acceptance of the Inevitability of Death,” 7 p.m. at Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.

SuperHuey – The Ultimate Huey Lewis Experience, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St. This is the only show of its kind anywhere in the nation. With their super high-energy faithful renditions of feel-good music that defined a generation, Super Huey is a 7-piece explosion of 1980s rock power who have performed across the United States. 928-777-1359.

Monday, Feb. 6

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk, 10:30 a.m. at the Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. Program presented by well-known illustrator and fine artist, Pierre Mion. The public is invited. Reception in PCA Gallery at 10 a.m. Andrea, 928-636-7207; Joslyn at ejcandh@msn.com or visit Calendar at prescottartcocents.net.

The Chocolate Games, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Monday Club clubhouse, 1306 Stetson Road, Prescott. The event, hosted by the Monday Club, will feature chocolate treats while people play bridge, canasta, mahjong, Scrabble, Rummikub, Yahtzee and dominoes. In case of snow, the event will be Feb. 13, same time and place. Admission is $20 per person, and all proceeds benefit the Prescott Public Library. RSVP to Lynn, 928-541-7703.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Community Nature Series, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott. Topic: “Prehistoric Archaeology Laboratory” with archaeologist Sarah Luchetta, M.A. Registration required. $22 (or $145 for the entire series). 10 percent discount for Center members. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org/programs.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Writing Workshop Series: “Your Genre Strength,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Writing categories have expanded from genre to “sub” and “cross” genres. Whether you’re inclined toward fiction or nonfiction, discover the best fit for your writing with Carol Levin. Register individually or for all the sessions. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Community Nature Series, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott. Topic: Winter Birds of the Prescott Area,” with Felipe Guerrero, bird enthusiast and education coordinator for Highlands Center. Registration required. $22 (or $145 for the entire series). 10 percent discount for Center members. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org/programs.

OLLI Munch & Learn: “Photography During the Civil War,” 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus, Building 3, Room 119. Yavapai College professor Brandelyn Andres will discuss photography and its effect on cultural attitudes during the Civil War. Free, but seating is limited. Call 928-717-7634 to reserve a spot.

“Empire of Borders: The American Homeland is the Planet,” with author Todd Miller, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Miller is the author of “Border Patrol Nation: Dispatches from the Front Lines of Homeland Security,” “Storming the Wall: Climate Change, Migration and Homeland Security” and “Empire of Borders: The American Homeland is the Planet.” His essays have appeared in the New York Times, The Nation, Al Jazeera English and other publications. Free, but donations are welcome to help fund continuing research. Hanne, 928-710-4899.

Sister Cities: Caborca, Mexico, 6 p.m.in the Founder’s Suite, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn about Prescott’s Sister City, Caborca, Mexico, through a slide presentation and discussion on a program that fosters international ambassadorship. Information: www.PrescottSisterCity.com.

Cantus, 7:30 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. One of America’s finest professional male vocal ensembles sings a program honoring the soldiers of war. Tickets: $30 - $45. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Friday, Feb. 10

Meditation Workshop, 1 to 2 p.m. in the Crystal Room at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. 928-759-3040.

Zhineng Qigong Presentation, 6 p.m. at Peregrine Book Company, 219 N. Cortez St., Prescott. Former Prescott resident Deborah Lucas will present. Lucas has studied qigong for more than 20 years and is the author of “Aloha Qigong, Practice of the Heart.” Free. 928-445-9000.

One of these Nights – Eagles Tribute, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St. SOLD OUT – additional night added for May 12. 928-777-1359.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Mile High Mystics Spiritual and Healing Arts Event, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St. Chair massage, body work, vendors, energy healing, aura photography, free lectures throughout the day. Free admission, cost for services. Portion of the proceeds donated to Project Men’s Aware Shelter. For entertainment purposes only. Nancy, 928-443-5325; www.milehighmystics.com.

Tea Time with Author Molly Idle, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 East Goodwin Street. Spend time with beloved Caldecott award-winning children's author and illustrator Molly Idle over a cup of tea! Molly will share stories, talk about her career and answer questions. Peregrine Books will be on hand to sell copies of her books for autographs. For all ages. Check the library's online events calendar at www.prescottlibrary.info, or call 928.777.1500 for more information.

Sons of the Pioneers, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St. For over 80 continuous years, the Sons of the Pioneers have been “the premiere Western singing group of all time,” as described by the Western Music Hall of Fame. Designated a National Treasure by the Smithsonian Institution, the Pioneers have become as legendary as the American West they represent. Their signature songs “Cool Water” and Tumbling Tumbleweeds” were placed in the Grammy Hall of Fame. 928-777-1359.

Rhythm of the Dance, 7:30 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Three tenors and twenty dancers combine to tell the epic tale of the Irish Celts in dance and song. Tickets: $35 - $56. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Sunday, Feb. 12

“Brothers at Odds: the Fight for the Superbomb,” 2 p.m. at Temple B’rith Shalom, 2077 Brohner Way, Prescott. Historian Bill Weiss will discuss one of the most controversial decisions of the 1950s ― whether the U.S. should develop hydrogen bombs. Refreshments will be served. 928-708-0018.