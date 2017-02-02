Gallery Guide: Week of Feb. 3

Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.

Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. The February Guest Artist’s show, "The Edge of my Knife," featuring oil and palette knife / plein air and studio work by Dane Chinnock.

Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378. Foundry tours are available.

Gallery at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 Marina St. (entrance on Willis), 928-445-3286, www.pca-az.net. Open 7 days a week.

Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely as well as other artists from around Arizona.

Krieger-Marcusen Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, 928-778-4900. Clay, paintings, jewelry and wood by local artists Heath Krieger, Cathy Krieger and Richard Marcusen. Works by Steve Smith (wood) and plein air oil paintings by Bill Anton.

Gallery Beyond Words, 204 N. McCormick St., featuring fine art installation by Susanne Korte.

Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. See “Nouveau” exhibit and new, updated look to the gallery.

Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.

Newman Gallery, 106-A S. Montezuma St., 928-442-9167, www.newmangallery.net.

Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. Through Feb. 19 is “The People Speak,” an amazing exhibition showcasing a wide variety of outstanding Native American artwork.

Prescott Valley Art Guild, 3380 N. Windsong Drive, www.prescottvalleyartguild.org.

Sean Gote Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St. 928-445-2233. Open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org. Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m.

The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. 928-717-0009, ravencafe.com.

’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery, "Bozko" Organic Intuitive Works by Kenneth Boskoff, preserving our oceans, waterways and land through the medium of art, through Feb. 14. In the Main Gallery, "A Piece and a Poem" art and words by Prescott-area artists through Feb. 21.

Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., fine contemporary art and crafts by more than 60 local and nationally known artists.

Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St. 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery. “Altared Realities – Toward Atonement,” an exhibition of photography-based digital prints by Randy Waln of Albuquerque. The compositions in this exhibit were created by digitally combining photographs taken by the artist to create the finished images. The relationship of humans to nature is the general theme. Exhibit runs through March 6.