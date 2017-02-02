Fun, magic in Prescott Valley theater lineup

When it comes to figuring out what to schedule for the upcoming Prescott Valley Performing Arts season, Executive Director Clyde Neville said the ideas come from seeing what’s trending in the country, reading the American Association of Community Theaters newsletter and asking other theaters what’s hot and how they’re making their seasons up.

“We get a lot of input. When I put out a request like that, I usually get anywhere from 10 to 30 responses,” Neville said. “Then I go through and, of course, I have to balance it with the budget to see what we can afford to pay. Being a nonprofit, as we are, it depends on what support we have and things of that nature.”

This year, Neville said he has a board of directors and an artistic committee that presented the board with some ideas for the first half of the season. Currently, Prescott Valley Performing Arts will have Dan Neidermyer’s “Robin Hood” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18 and 24- 25, and at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 and 25, and Sunday, Feb. 19; “Arsenic and Old Lace” on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25 and 31-April 1, and at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday March 25 and April 1 and Sunday, March 26; and “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 5-6 and 12-13, and at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 and 13, and Sunday, May 7.

There are plans for the second half of the season, but nothing is finalized yet, Neville said.

“Robin Hood” will be directed by first-time director Ben Bakody while “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” will be directed by Neville and Brooke Williams, Neville said, noting “Arsenic and Old Lace” will have Rebecca Riffle-Bakody, Brooke Williams, Anne Marie Hardesty and Josh Bylotas co-directing.

“We’re doing it as sort of an educational project in that I have four co-directors under my tutelage,” he said.

Last season, Technical Director Randy Smith built all the sets beginning with “The Jungle Book” and he will continue to do so this season, Neville said, stating he used to build every set for 13 years before coming down with health issues.

The season looks to continue the fun programming that Prescott Valley Performing Arts strives to produce, Neville said.

Prescott Valley Performing Arts is also always looking for donations to keep the shows going, Neville said. For more information about Prescott Valley Performing Arts or on donating to the program, call Neville at 928-583-4684 or email him at lonesomevalleyplayhouseinfo@gmail.com.