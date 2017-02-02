Editorial: McCain’s Prescott office will be missed

When John McCain was announcing his run for president in 2008 over his six-day “Service to America” tour, he chose Prescott’s courthouse plaza to be the one place in Arizona to announce.

His final stop of that campaign against Barack Obama ended in Prescott, where he held a rally and then awaited the results. When he made his concession speech, he did so on the steps of the Yavapai County Courthouse.

So it is surprising to hear that McCain is closing his Prescott office at the end of March. Starting then, McCain will have offices only in Phoenix and Tucson. His staff did announce plans for a mobile office to tour northern Arizona communities, including Prescott.

The mobile office is a good idea, and probably long overdue. There are a lot of communities from Flagstaff to Kingman to Winslow that will consider this good news.

But it’s coming at the expense of all the veterans who chose to retire in this region because of the Northern Arizona VA Medical Center.

Having McCain’s office here, and knowing his commitment to military veterans, has been helpful in navigating some of the hurdles of the VA system, veterans have said.

And while this is good news for the northern Arizona veterans who live outside the Quad Cities, they also travel here for VA services. Having McCain’s office close by was a convenience.

McCain’s statement on Wednesday said that all constituents will continue to rely on his Arizona staff through his Phoenix and Tucson offices, as well as his new mobile office.

Still, there’s a big difference between walking into an office and talking to a friendly face compared to dialing a long-distance phone number and possibly being placed on hold.

Few in Prescott will welcome that, and we certainly do not. Senator McCain should monitor this change closely for the first few months and if the needs of veterans or his other constituents are not being served by the new arrangement, he should reconsider closing his office here.

— The Daily Courier