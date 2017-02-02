Celebrating the soldier at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

The life of a soldier – in all its forms and phases – will be honored next week in a musical tribute at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

The Cantus Vocal Ensemble will take its “No Greater Love than This” show to the stage of the Yavapai College venue at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, at 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott.

Michael Grady, marketing and communications specialist at Yavapai College, says the show offers a “three-dimensional look at the soldier’s experience.”

From classics such as “In Flanders Fields” and “In the Army Now,” to more contemporary pieces such as “Last Letter Home” and “Beneath Thin Blanket,” the show touches all the bases of a soldier’s life.

In its description of “No Greater Love than This,” which launched in the fall of 2016, the group says, “The program addresses the camaraderie, bravery, honor, elation, loss, and longing common to all soldiers in times of both peace and war; and emotions shared between loved ones at home and across the nation,”

Grady says the program showcases the Cantus Vocal Ensemble’s “astonishing range.”

“They can do so many different things,” he said, noting that the group moves easily from Renaissance music to spirituals and pop.

“No Greater Love than This” should be especially poignant for Prescott concert-goers, Grady said, because of the large number of veterans living in the community.

The men’s ensemble, which is based in Minneapolis, is made up of eight men, singing in tenor, baritone, and bass to innovative arrangements that tie together various genres.

According to information from the college, the group “is widely known for its trademark warmth and blend, innovative programming, and its engaging performances ...”

The group performs more than 60 concerts a year, and will come to Prescott after concerts in Edina, Minnesota; Fort Collins, Colorado; Sedona, and Phoenix. After its YCPAC performance, Cantus will go on to sing in Flagstaff; La Jolla, California; and Aurora, Illinois.

The Cantus ensemble began about two decades ago as a student group at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. It transitioned to a nonprofit professional group in 1999.

“As one of the nation’s few full-time vocal ensembles, Cantus has grown in prominence with its distinctive approach to creating music,” states the group’s biography. “Working without a conductor, the members of Cantus rehearse and perform as chamber musicians, each contributing to the entirety of the artistic process.”

That collaborative work style allows the group to be “flexible, adaptive, and ready to embrace new ideas,” the profile added.

The current group is made up of: Jacob Christopher, tenor; Zachary Colby, tenor; Adam Fieldson, tenor; Chris Foss, bass; David Geist, baritone; Matthew Goinz, baritone; Samuel Green, bass; and Paul Scholtz, tenor.

Tickets range from $30 to $45, and are available online at: http://www.ycpac.com/cantus-vocal-ensemble/.