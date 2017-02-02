BREAKING: Derrick Jones Jr. to participate in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be updated as more details come in.

PHOENIX — Former Northern Arizona Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. will soon get the chance to take "Airplane Mode" to new heights. How does New Orleans sound?

Currently a member of the parent-club Phoenix Suns, Jones will display his insane vertical leaping ability on a national stage during NBA All-Star Weekend as he was named a contestant in this year's NBA Slam Dunk Contest, sources confirmed Thursday night.

Jones has played 18 games for the NBA D-League affiliate Northern Arizona Suns in Prescott Valley, averaging 14.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while leading the league in highlight-reel dunks.

The Dunk Contest is scheduled to take place Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans at 6 p.m.

Jones signed an NBA contract after impressing Phoenix Suns brass in NBA Summer League play, and was assigned to Northern Arizona this season.

The former UNLV standout has played in only three games for Phoenix thus far, without a dunk, making this nomination an unprecedented accomplishment for Jones.

