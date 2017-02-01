Obituary: Thomas Y. Perkins

Our loved husband, dad, papa, uncle and friend went to his heavenly home on Jan. 29, 2017. He was preceded in death by his son, Mike Perkins, in 2000; and son-in-law, Mark Ducote, in 2008.



Thomas (Tom) Y. Perkins was the third of four sons born to Nick and Evelyn Perkins in Prescott on July 31, 1928. He is survived by his adored wife of 62 years, Margaret (Marge) Siegert Perkins; daughters Debbie (Bill) Meadows, Lyn (Danny) Major and Cyndy (David) Dicus; sons Tom (Joy) and Danny; grandchildren McCay, Tenaya, Natalie, Olivia, Shane, Jacob, Dicksie, Aaron, Hannah, Zoe, Michael, Julie, Chelsea, Jenelle and Layton; and great-grandchildren Jayde, Baylee, Mark, Taylar, Nathaniel, Henry Hugo, Elias and Ayla. He also is survived by many nephews and nieces.

Tom served in the Army and continued in the Army Reserves furthering his education, retiring as Captain. One of his most pride-filled occasions was when he pinned wings on his son, Tom, who had just completed flight training in the Army.



He owned and worked Perkins Ranch, which has been in existence since 1900. Tom was a lifelong member of Yavapai Cattle Growers and served as president for two years. Tom enjoyed all children, teaching them to rope in the branding corral and playing with them at our big family gatherings. When his children began school, Tom became active on the Chino Valley school board.



Tom was an avid hunter and had many memorable hunting trips with his family, Gil Converse, George Hill, Roy Haley, Earl Edgar, M.P. Brutinel, Dick Looney and many others. He continued to ranch in this area until July 2007 when he purchased a smaller ranch in Springer, New Mexico. Tom continued to enjoy his cattle. Family always would go up to help him with the brandings. He was proud to have Easter services and potlucks in the family home. The first Christmas in Springer, Tom had most of his children and their families together for a wonderful time. He was most proud of his family and his ranching heritage. Tom will be greatly missed.

His service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 231 West Smoketree Lane, Prescott, Arizona, with a luncheon following. At approximately 1 p.m., Tom will be taken to the Perkinsville Cemetery where he will be buried next to his son, Mike.

Family requests any donations to be made to Hope Lutheran Church, 1010 North Road 1 East, Chino Valley, Arizona, of which Tom was a longtime member.

Hampton Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.