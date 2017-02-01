Obituary: Patricia (Patti) Earline Wayne

Patricia (Patti) Earline Wayne passed away in her home in Dewey, Arizona on Jan. 17, 2017. She was born Sept. 13, 1939, to David “Gailen” and Evelyn Wright in Newhall, California.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Russell. She is also survived by her children, Michael, Robert and Dorothea; 11 grand-children; and three great-grandchildren.



Patti and Russell loved to travel in their motorhome to see the United States and cruised to over 140 countries throughout the world. Patti worked at Melbourne Ford as a bookkeeper and at Shell Oil as a dispatcher. Patti was an avid collector of many things but she will be remembered most for her collection of quilts.

The family is planning a celebration of life ceremony in Southern California in February. Patti will be cremated through the Neptune Society and later interred with Russell at the Prescott VA Cemetery wall.

The family would like to thank the folks at Hospice of the Pines for their professionalism and compassion in our time of need.

