Letter: Brown column

EDITOR:

I read the editorials and the various columnists who are featured on your editorial page because I believe that it is important to read about and listen to a variety of opinions, not just those opinions that enforce a particular viewpoint.

However, Susan Stamper Brown’s column in Monday’s paper was beyond the pale. If a columnist cannot write articulately and succinctly about an opinion or subject, but must resort to bragging about her / his perceived perfections and denigrate other people for their physical appearance, that columnist obviously lacks the skills necessary to preform a credible job.

I suggest that if, in the future, Ms. Brown is unable to write substantively and convincingly, but must resort to personal attacks, that her column be replaced by a more capable writer.

Tammy Kempton

Prescott Valley