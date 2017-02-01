Peaceful protesters take stand in Prescott (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Photo Gallery Prescott Protest Jan. 31, 2017 Approximately 75 people gather outside of Senator John McCain and Congressman Paul Gosar's Prescott offices Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

“No Ban. No Wall.” “Respect Science.” “Stop the Keystone XL Pipeline.” “Hear our Voices.”

These statements and more could be seen on signs held by activists and concerned citizens standing outside the Prescott offices of U.S. Sen. John McCain and Congressman Paul Gosar Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31.

The peaceful protest was organized to call attention to what some believe are regressive ideologies taking hold within the United States’ leadership, said event coordinator and local activist Dennis DuVall.

“We’re going to tell our representatives we don’t want them to reverse all of the progress we’ve made in the last 50 years, including civil rights, environment protections, race relations and job equality,” DuVall said.

About 75 people showed up to the rally, said Sgt. Ben Scott with the Prescott Police Department, who was supervising the situation.

As the majority of the protesters sang and chanted in front of the Bulleri Building along Cortez Street, where the offices of McCain and Gosar are housed, groups of three to four took turns going into the public officials’ offices to voice their concerns.

McCain’s office could not be reached for comment in time for publication, but Gosar’s office stated that any constituents who want to voice their opinions about legislation are welcome to contact the Congressman online via PaulGosar.House.Gov/Contact/, by calling 202-225-2315, or by mail.

“All correspondence is uploaded by our staff to software that lets the Congressman respond to constituent comments, concerns and opinions,” said Steven Smith, Gosar’s communications director.

“We take pride in responding to the vast majority of constituent correspondence within two weeks. Additionally, anyone is welcome to request a meeting with the Congressman when he is in the district,” he said.

Prescott-area citizens aren’t the only ones hosting such protests. There has been a national call for direct action every Tuesday in front of congressional offices nationwide.

The movement, led by liberal activist organization MoveOn.org, progressive grass-roots advocacy group People’s Action and the Working Families Party, has taken on the twitter hashtag #ResistTrumpTuesdays. The movement is calling for protests to take place in this fashion every Tuesday during Trump’s first 100 days in office.

DuVall and others intend to continue the effort in Prescott. They plan to have a presence in front of the offices of McCain and Gosar every Tuesday through April. Anyone wishing to participate is welcome, DuVall said.