Gila Ridge ends Bears' soccer season, 1-0

YUMA — Making its first state playoff appearance in nine years, Bradshaw Mountain High’s boys’ soccer team played valiantly, despite succumbing 1-0 to Gila Ridge in the Class 4A tournament’s opening round on Tuesday night, Jan. 31.

The fourth-seeded Hawks avoided an upset at the feet of the 13th-seeded Bears to advance to the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 4. Gila Ridge faces No. 5 Estrella Foothills, which edged No. 12 Higley, 5-4, in its first-round showdown, in the quarters.

“It was a very evenly-matched game,” Bradshaw coach Craig Hacker said. “We identified their [Hawks’] strong players and shut them down. We adjusted our defensive line to compensate for their style of play. The boys did a great job of reading the game.”

With the victory, Gila Ridge, the Southwest Region champions, improved their record to 8-3-2 overall in power-point games.

Bradshaw, which won its first Grand Canyon Region title (6-0 record) and ended a state tourney drought dating back to 2008, ended the campaign with an 8-4-1 mark.

On Tuesday, the Bears took a five-hour bus ride to Yuma in the southwestern corner of the state, but they were no worse for wear. Bradshaw stood toe-to-toe with Gila Ridge throughout. The Hawks scored their lone goal on a penalty kick within the first seven minutes of regulation.

“All in all, it was a great season,” Hacker said of his Bears in 2016-17. “I am disappointed a PK is what beat us, but I am very proud of the work and heart these boys put into their season.”

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039.