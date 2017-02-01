Column: Parental criticism reaches every corner of globe

The level of criticism today’s parents take on a regular basis from those outside the family circle or within their surrounding community never ceases to amaze me. The following story hasn’t reached my doorstep, but I’ve been the recipient of these not-so-neighborly looks before.

Three months ago, my wife brought to my attention a viral Facebook post about a San Diego couple and their two young boys. A neighbor addressed a letter to them, inscribed with the following:

Parent,

It’s important that you know that you guys are about the most selfish parents around. Because you like the beach, your boys are trapped in a tiny, one bedroom upstairs apartment. Kids need yard to play in. A swing set, or trike to ride when they want to, not just when it’s convenient for you. I don’t know this but I doubt that either of you had to grow up under these conditions.

SHAME ON YOU

The mother of the two boys decided to take a photo of the letter and post it to Facebook. It went viral within a matter of hours for anyone with a computer, smart phone or access to the internet to see.

According to the post, the couple actually lives in a two-bedroom condominium they’ve spent nine years in, and are steps away from the beach and the Pacific Ocean in Mission Bay.

My first thought was, ‘Wow, the boys have an entire beach and ocean to play in. Who wouldn’t want to grow up with access to the ocean, the freedom to explore without having the constraints of a fenced back yard?’

I began to apply my family’s own situation to this San Diego couple’s way of life. Since my wife and I moved our family to Prescott, we’ve inhabited a small two-bedroom townhome, about 900 square feet. Our two young children, ages 5 and 3, share a bedroom.

I’m not going to lie, at first glance, our living space is very tight. And with my wife running her online business from the dining room, space can become an issue rather quickly.

We’ve never received a letter from a neighbor, but a few nasty looks have come our way when people realize how we live.

As young parents, we learn daily about raising children. Nobody is perfect, and we are certainly not, but to be judged by outsiders, and especially those without children, can take a toll.

I never thought my kids would suffer by growing up in a smaller apartment, without a back yard, or park within walking distance.

My wife and I take our kids to the park and a regular basis, we take them shopping, we go to the mall and local lakes together. We experience Prescott on a daily basis.

They live a good life, so to be judged by someone who thinks each of my kids should have their own room, or a room just for toys, is a bit much.

Of course, as our family grows older, careers continue to flourish and school begins, owning a house is hopefully in our future.

I tend to believe most parents raise their children the best way they know how, and my wife and I fall into the same category.

Our kids are loved, cherished and cared for, and for us, that’s more important than having a four-bedroom, 1,500-square foot house with a Presidential-sized lawn any day.