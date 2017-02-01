Column: NFL parity is a myth

The NFL loves to portray itself as the league with the most parity. On any given Sunday – which in reality is now Monday, Thursday and, depending on the time of the year, Saturday – any team can win.



Of course, that’s true. Upsets in sports have existed as long sports itself which dates back to at least ancient Greece. But cream always rises to the top. In the NFL, that means the teams that end up in the playoffs year after year have familiar names: New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Green Bay Packers. Are there commonalities among the three teams that other teams should emulate? You bet there are.

Let’s start with the most important position on the field, quarterback. The Patriots have made the playoffs in 13 of the past 14 years, the lone non-playoff season coming when Tom Brady was injured in the first game of the year and missed the entire season. Even then, the Patriots finished with an 11-5 record, good enough to make the playoffs most years. In fact, eight of the 12 teams in this year’s playoffs finished with a record of 11-5 or worse, including the Super Bowl bound Atlanta Falcons.



The Steelers have made the playoffs in seven of the past 10 seasons and in each of those years their quarterback was Ben Roethlisberger. The Packers have made the playoffs for eight consecutive years and Aaron Rodgers has been their quarterback for every one of those seasons.



Consistency at quarterback isn’t the only similarity between the three teams. The Patriots have had the same coach, Bill Belichick, for the past 17 years. Mike Tomlin has been Pittsburgh’s coach for 10 years and Mike McCarthy has coached Green Bay for the past eight seasons. Are you beginning to see a trend here? The Patriots, Steelers and Packers have all had the same coach and the same quarterback during their stretch of playoff excellence.



No other NFL teams have had the same coach-quarterback combination during the past eight to 14 years. And not surprisingly, no other team has made the playoffs as frequently as those three juggernauts. But coach and quarterback stability is an oversimplification of why those teams have been so successful. There’s more.



Each of those teams has had the same ownership throughout their sustained run of success. While the Green Bay model – public ownership – differs from the individual ownership model exemplified by the Patriots and the Steelers, they all exhibit the same traits: they’re all well-funded; they are supportive but hands off – i.e., the coaches coach and the players play; and they’re all patient. They have a strategic plan and don’t panic in the short term if things go south.



For example, the Patriots have dealt with one controversy after another over the years. After Brady went down in 2008, the team could have collapsed. Instead, they came within a whisker of making the playoffs. When star tight end Aaron Hernandez was charged with murder in 2013, the team re-focused and kept on winning. While Brady was serving his four-game Deflategate suspension to begin this season, the team went 3-1 and never looked back. Pittsburgh and Green Bay have both overcome their own challenges that would have sabotaged other teams.



The formula for success in the NFL is obvious: Committed ownership, a good coach and a great quarterback. Actually, you can simplify the formula even further – it’s called leadership. That’s not unlike any other sport or non-sport enterprise for that matter. While leadership has yet to be measured analytically, it cannot be undervalued. It is the most critical ingredient in the success of any organization.

As much as the NFL touts itself as the league of parity and stacks the deck against repeated success – including the reverse order draft, salary caps, revenue sharing and schedules that are designed to hinder winning year after year – the same teams continue to be successful. And the formula behind their success is right before our eyes.

Kobritz is a former attorney, CPA, Minor League Baseball team owner and current investor in MiLB teams. He is a Professor in and Chair of the Sport Management Department at SUNY Cortland and maintains the blog: http://sportsbeyondthelines.com. The opinions contained in this column are the author’s. Jordan can be reached at jordan.kobritz@cortland.edu.