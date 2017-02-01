Briefly: Prescott High School searching for JV baseball coach

WANTED: JV BASEBALL HEAD COACH AT PRESCOTT

PRESCOTT HIGH SCHOOL is currently looking to hire a head JV baseball coach for this upcoming spring season. Tryouts start Feb. 6. This is a paid position through the Prescott Unified School District. All persons applying for a coaching vacancy at PHS must fill out an online coaching application at: http://www.applitrack.com/prescottschools/onlineapp/default.aspx. They also must have completed each of the following criteria from the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) at nfhslearn.org: NFHS Fundamental of Coaching Certificate and NFHS Concussion in Sports – What You Need To Know Certificate. A current Arizona IVP Fingerprint Clearance Card is required, too. Visit the district office at 146 S. Granite Street. Each applicant pays for the card. For more information, call Prescott Athletic Director Missy Townsend at 928-445-2322 or send an email to her at: missy.townsend@prescottschools.com.

PRESCOTT LITTLE LEAGUE REGISTRATION IN FEBRUARY

PRESCOTT LITTLE LEAGUE will conduct registration for the 2017 season on the following dates and at the following locations: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Prescott YMCA; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Prescott YMCA; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Grace Sparkes Activity Center (old Armory); and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Ziegler Field. Online registration is open at: www.ezteams.com/prescottlittleleague.

PRESCOTT REBELS BASEBALL TRYOUTS FEB. 18

THE PRESCOTT REBELS youth baseball program will conduct tryouts for its 13-and-Under and 14U spring baseball teams at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Kuebler Field in Prescott. The Rebels’ clubs will play a schedule of weekend doubleheaders as well as two or three USSSA baseball tournaments. Expect tryouts to last two to three hours. Since tryouts are on Presidents’ Day, there will be a makeup tryout at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Kuebler Field. For more information, call Dan Hays at 928-273-8757.

CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT MARCH 17 AT ANTELOPE HILLS

THE EIGHTH ANNUAL LEPRECHAUN CHARITY OPEN golf tournament will be played on Friday, March 17, at Antelope Hills Golf Course’s South Course in Prescott with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Sponsored by the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club, the tournament plans to donate $2,000 to Prescott Area Shelter Services (PASS). The tournament will be a four-person scramble. Entry fee is $55 per person and includes green fees, cart, range balls and buffet lunch. There will be $1,400 in prizes paid out in multiple categories, including long drive, closest to the pin, shortest putt, longest putt, and gross and net team scores. Your entry fee includes a Hole-In-One contest for a new Ford Mustang from Galpin Ford. The entry deadline is Monday, March 15. Entry forms are available at: http://leprechauncharityopen.ahmgc.com/ (not AHGC). Questions may be directed to Joe Gouveia at 928-830-0625. Your participation helps those in need! Since opening in 2009, Prescott Area Shelter Services has served about 1,700 homeless women, children and families, with a 90 percent transition rate into permanent housing. Donations help ensure that the shelters remain open year-round, serving military vets, families, women and children in the area into the future. Additional contributions to PASS are welcome.

ARIZONA FOOTBALL LEAGUE (AzFL)

PRESCOTT PATRIOTS FORMING NOW THE ARIZONA FOOTBALL LEAGUE (AzFL) is starting a new adult football team in Prescott Valley and Chino Valley called the Prescott Patriots. The team is forming now, and all positions are open. To participate, you must be at least 18 years old and have your own equipment. The 2017 season runs from February through May, with the first game scheduled for Feb. 25. This amateur club plays 11-man tackle. For more information, call team owner Shane Golay at 928-460-3734 or visit ArizonaFootballLeague.com. Games will be played in Prescott Valley and Phoenix. To contact the league, call 623-939-4877. The AzFL was established in 1994 to offer players a chance to stay in the game after high school or college. They can play in the AzFL and all of their game video is put online for coaches to view. They will stay eligible. Every junior college in Arizona has had players from the AzFL on their rosters. Most that play in the AzFL are in it for a chance to put the pads back on and hit someone as a weekend warrior. Their school, jobs and families come first. Teams practice once or twice a week. All games are played on Saturdays. Follow the AzFL at: azfl.com or arizonafootballleague.com; on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ArizonaFootballLeagueAzFL/; and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/azflcom, handle @azflcom.