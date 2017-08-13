Obituary: Marlene Love

Marlene Love, born July 8, 1937, in Sonora, California, departed this world into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Aug. 10, 2017, surrounded by family.

While living in California, brother-in-law John Paul and sister-in-law Ruth Ann were frequently at their house making them more like family instead of in-laws Marlene has been in Prescott for 65 years, making friends of almost everyone she met. She never considered anyone just a friend but one of her family. She had a heart big enough to care for everyone. Marlene was very involved in sports in Prescott, helping to bring softball to the city making Prescott the softball capital of the world. She also was involved in volleyball and bowling. Marlene was a natural and excelled at everything she played. Marlene is survived by her husband of 63 years Don, who says he loves her to the moon and back; daughters, Donna, Lori (Steve), Deena (Rob), and son-in-law Skeeter; grandchildren, Marti, Robby, Nikke, Joshua, Shannon, Sammi, Melanie, Julie and Savanah; great-grandchildren, Andi, Evelyn, Mishelle, Blake, Brooke, Casey, Ashton, Madison and Katilynn (the mouse); brother, Mel; and sisters, Maxine and Janet. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn; son, Jeffrey; great-grandson, Timmy; brothers, Marvin and Greg.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Mackin Building, 840 Rodeo Dr., Prescott on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at 1 p.m. Hampton Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.



